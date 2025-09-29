‘People may use the same tactics for very different reasons’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘“One Battle After Another” is much more than the movie of the movement’
Alyssa Rosenberg at MSNBC
The new film “One Battle After Another” has been “quickly hailed as the movie of the moment,” says Alyssa Rosenberg. But it’s “something more subtle and perhaps more important: an argument about the risks of turning politics into an aspect of personality rather than a serious means of pursuing change.” The film “concludes that while it’s important to keep hope alive, politics are no substitute for stable personalities or familial love.” That’s “not an argument for retreat.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Why trying to hide history of World War II Japanese American imprisonment is an affront to liberty’
Karyl Matsumoto at the San Francisco Chronicle
At the Japanese-American concentration camp Mananzar, visitors are being “asked to report all but the rosiest and most charitable historical accounts of the injustices that occurred there,” says Karyl Matsumoto. This is “not a simple case of bureaucratic overreach or a good-faith historical debate.” It’s a “coordinated effort to whitewash our history, to muzzle the stories of those who suffered in the service of a flawed ideal of national unity. It is nothing less than historical censorship.”
‘The world recognizes Palestine, yet it treats the Palestinians as stateless’
Ayah Najadat at Al Jazeera
The “vast majority of the world accepts the Palestinians have a state,” but “they continue to be treated as if they do not, with many experiencing the soul-crushing reality of statelessness at borders,” says Ayah Najadat. For “Palestinians, especially from Gaza, borders are not merely lines on a map — they are walls of steel.” The “dream of freedom and dignity collapses into fluorescent-lit detention centers, and deportation becomes a journey not towards safety but towards another closed door.”
‘Stop the political hijacking of Miami-Dade’s future for a presidential library’
Miguel B. Fernandez at the Miami Herald
Florida’s government “announced plans to take control of a critically important parcel of land in downtown Miami, land secured years ago by Miami Dade College,” and officials “want to transform this valuable public asset into the future site of the Trump Presidential Library,” says Miguel B. Fernandez. This is “not just a land dispute. It’s a direct theft of educational opportunity for political gain.” What “benefit will come from turning over land meant for education into a political shrine?”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Moldova gives decisive win to pro-EU party
Speed Read The country is now on track to join the European Union within five years
-
4 dead in shooting, arson attack in Michigan church
Speed Read A gunman drove a pickup truck into a Mormon church where he shot at congregants and then set the building on fire
-
Oregon sues to stop Trump military deployment
Speed Read The president wants to send the National Guard into Portland
-
Why Trump is so focused on getting a Nobel Peace Prize
The Explainer A recent poll found that three-quarters of Americans say Trump doesn’t deserve the award
-
‘This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Should Tony Blair run Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM is a key figure in plans for a post-war Palestine and could take up a formal leadership position
-
‘Making a political donation shouldn’t be this dangerous’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘ExxonMobil made the right call’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The new ESPN looks innocent enough’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Gen Z men are facing a surprise workforce crisis’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day