'Regret can be toxic'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

New Year&#039;s 2025 numerals are seen in Times Square in New York City on Dec. 18, 2024.
New Year's 2025 numerals are seen in New York City's Times Square on Dec. 18, 2024
(Image credit: Wang Fan / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

'This New Year's Eve, take a moment to appreciate your regrets'

Ryan Teague Beckwith at MSNBC

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸