'Mere availability does not ensure that it is used'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Naloxone education can save lives'
Suhanee Mitragotri and Scott Weiner at The Progressive
One of the "approaches to addressing" the opioid crisis is a "set of public health strategies known as harm reduction," say Suhanee Mitragotri and Scott Weiner. But there is a "stigma surrounding opioid overdose," and the "prevalence of this stigma among youth, especially, has contributed to an alarming rise in adolescent overdose deaths." This stigma "makes it challenging to initiate conversations about naloxone," so students must "feel empowered to get involved in advocacy efforts."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'How to survive in politically volatile times'
David French and Rory Stewart at The New York Times
Amid "extreme polarization," it is "important to put morality at the heart of our role as citizens," say David French and Rory Stewart. Democracy "sounds like a kind of big, vague word, but underneath it are very, very precious ideas." The "idea of truth is central — absolutely central — to our ability to think." We must "find a way of living out" our moral values and "cannot simply retreat." We "can't allow the degradation and the coarsening of our democratic and moral life."
'Right is tolerating antisemitism as free speech. Republicans must put an end to it.'
Dace Potas at USA Today
Republicans have "increasingly supported or platformed openly antisemitic personalities," says Dace Potas. The GOP "should learn from their Democratic colleagues about the headache that allowing a small number of antisemites to exist within your coalition can bring." Conservatives "must forcefully expunge antisemitism." Allowing it to fester will inevitably lead to the same issues the left allowed to grow in and infect their messaging." Antisemites have "found an audience among those already holding anti-Israel viewpoints."
'The left can't quit lying about gender ideology'
Caroline Downey at the National Review
It's "become fashionable for some Democrats to retroactively recognize that gender ideology is anathema to voters," says Caroline Downey. They have "still not meaningfully confronted the medical scandal of foisting invasive transition surgeries onto gender-confused children and the ethical scandal of transferring violent male felons into women's prisons." Some Democrats are "only now moderating on gender ideology because it's politically expedient," and they're "motivated by political urgency, not a moral commitment to truth."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
RFK Jr. visits Texas as 2nd child dies from measles
Speed Read An outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease continues to grow following a decade of no recorded US measles deaths
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump calls tariffs 'medicine' as stocks plunge
Speed Read 'Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,' the president said of his imposed 10% tariffs on imported goods
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Toxic algae could be causing sea lions to attack
In the Spotlight A particular algae is known to make animals more aggressive
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'In a fight, spectacle matters'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump's actions cut a wide swath across Hawaii's economy
In Depth The state's tourism and farming sectors are two of the largest hit industries
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The winners and losers of AI may not be where we expect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'People first. Then money. Then things'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'What is this Hungarian model they so admire?'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'How quickly misogynistic videos show up in users' TikTok and YouTube feeds'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Americans deserve immigration officials who are transparent about what they do and why'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published