'Mere availability does not ensure that it is used'

'Naloxone education can save lives'

Suhanee Mitragotri and Scott Weiner at The Progressive

One of the "approaches to addressing" the opioid crisis is a "set of public health strategies known as harm reduction," say Suhanee Mitragotri and Scott Weiner. But there is a "stigma surrounding opioid overdose," and the "prevalence of this stigma among youth, especially, has contributed to an alarming rise in adolescent overdose deaths." This stigma "makes it challenging to initiate conversations about naloxone," so students must "feel empowered to get involved in advocacy efforts."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'How to survive in politically volatile times'

David French and Rory Stewart at The New York Times

Amid "extreme polarization," it is "important to put morality at the heart of our role as citizens," say David French and Rory Stewart. Democracy "sounds like a kind of big, vague word, but underneath it are very, very precious ideas." The "idea of truth is central — absolutely central — to our ability to think." We must "find a way of living out" our moral values and "cannot simply retreat." We "can't allow the degradation and the coarsening of our democratic and moral life."

Read more

'Right is tolerating antisemitism as free speech. Republicans must put an end to it.'

Dace Potas at USA Today

Republicans have "increasingly supported or platformed openly antisemitic personalities," says Dace Potas. The GOP "should learn from their Democratic colleagues about the headache that allowing a small number of antisemites to exist within your coalition can bring." Conservatives "must forcefully expunge antisemitism." Allowing it to fester will inevitably lead to the same issues the left allowed to grow in and infect their messaging." Antisemites have "found an audience among those already holding anti-Israel viewpoints."

Read more

'The left can't quit lying about gender ideology'

Caroline Downey at the National Review

It's "become fashionable for some Democrats to retroactively recognize that gender ideology is anathema to voters," says Caroline Downey. They have "still not meaningfully confronted the medical scandal of foisting invasive transition surgeries onto gender-confused children and the ethical scandal of transferring violent male felons into women's prisons." Some Democrats are "only now moderating on gender ideology because it's politically expedient," and they're "motivated by political urgency, not a moral commitment to truth."

Read more