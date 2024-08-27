'The unexpected solidarity ran both ways'
'Is a new Palestinian movement being born?'
Arash Azizi at The Atlantic
The 2024 Democratic National Convention "may have facilitated the birth of a new Palestinian movement — one quite distinct from the street protests we've become familiar with," says Arash Azizi. Uncommitted Palestinians "showed remarkable message discipline and highlighted a set of demands that, unlike many of those aired in pro-Palestinian demonstrations of the past few months, could have been shared by many Zionists and Israelis." The movement "can find reliable allies in the mainstream of American politics."
'Kamala Harris must engage with voters on crime to maintain momentum'
Laura Washington at the Chicago Tribune
Kamala Harris "needs the positioning to drive her to the political middle and mine the centrist, independent and undecided voters," says Laura Washington. It's "wise to recall that crime and violence are one of many issues in which the would-be Emperor Trump has no clothes." The "challenge of gun violence in Chicago is real and begging for new ideas and solutions," and Harris has "more bona fides as a crime fighter than Trump and Vance can dream of."
'The connection between UFO sightings and national security'
Greg Eghigian at Time
UFOs "are back, this time set against the backdrop of drone warfare, science skepticism, and criticism about the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Greg Eghigian. The "name may be different, but the UFO brand is the same." The "sense that unaccountable looming powers are capable of inventing technologies that neither we nor they may be able to control — just think of artificial intelligence today — is both the past and present of the UFO phenomenon."
'I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.'
Dace Potas at USA Today
Donald Trump's "embarrassing loss in 2020 should have ended his political career," says Dace Potas. But his "cultish base naturally believed the lies he told and tied the Republican Party to Trump for at least two more election cycles." Republicans "need to do the difficult work of building a conservative alternative to MAGA after this particular election," and "those looking for a quick fix ignore the problems that got us here in the first place."
RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement: GOP windfall or minor jolt?
Talking Points Some believe RFK Jr. abandoning his presidential bid could be game-changing — others aren't so sure
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Jack Smith asks appeals court to revive Trump case
Speed read Smith's team wants to reverse Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The Republican nominee says he might back out of the Sept. 10 event
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'At stake are judicial independence and the rule of law'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
In DNC finale, Harris asks America to turn the page
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a historic speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Will parents of people who struggle with being different at last find a powerful advocate?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
How will Kamala Harris' ban on grocery price gouging work?
Talking Points And can it bring down prices?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published