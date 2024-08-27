'The unexpected solidarity ran both ways'

'Is a new Palestinian movement being born?'

Arash Azizi at The Atlantic

The 2024 Democratic National Convention "may have facilitated the birth of a new Palestinian movement — one quite distinct from the street protests we've become familiar with," says Arash Azizi. Uncommitted Palestinians "showed remarkable message discipline and highlighted a set of demands that, unlike many of those aired in pro-Palestinian demonstrations of the past few months, could have been shared by many Zionists and Israelis." The movement "can find reliable allies in the mainstream of American politics."

'Kamala Harris must engage with voters on crime to maintain momentum'

Laura Washington at the Chicago Tribune

Kamala Harris "needs the positioning to drive her to the political middle and mine the centrist, independent and undecided voters," says Laura Washington. It's "wise to recall that crime and violence are one of many issues in which the would-be Emperor Trump has no clothes." The "challenge of gun violence in Chicago is real and begging for new ideas and solutions," and Harris has "more bona fides as a crime fighter than Trump and Vance can dream of."

'The connection between UFO sightings and national security'

Greg Eghigian at Time

UFOs "are back, this time set against the backdrop of drone warfare, science skepticism, and criticism about the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Greg Eghigian. The "name may be different, but the UFO brand is the same." The "sense that unaccountable looming powers are capable of inventing technologies that neither we nor they may be able to control — just think of artificial intelligence today — is both the past and present of the UFO phenomenon."

'I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.'

Dace Potas at USA Today

Donald Trump's "embarrassing loss in 2020 should have ended his political career," says Dace Potas. But his "cultish base naturally believed the lies he told and tied the Republican Party to Trump for at least two more election cycles." Republicans "need to do the difficult work of building a conservative alternative to MAGA after this particular election," and "those looking for a quick fix ignore the problems that got us here in the first place."

