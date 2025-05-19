'Cracks are beginning to appear in the wall'

'The enduring fantasy of porn's harmlessness'

Christine Emba at The New York Times

There are "consequences for members of Gen Z, in particular, the first to grow up alongside unlimited and always accessible porn," says Christine Emba. Criticizing porn "goes against the norm of nonjudgmentalism for people who like to consider themselves forward-thinking." But a "lack of judgment sometimes comes at the expense of discernment." We are "allowing our desires to continue to be molded in experimental ways, for profit, by an industry that does not have our best interests at heart."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'How AI is depriving students of basic human skills'

Molly Roberts, Monica Hesse and Megan McArdle at The Washington Post

It's a "huge problem that kids are using AI because they're not learning," say Molly Roberts, Monica Hesse and Megan McArdle. AI is "going to take away a lot of those professional class jobs that college was the gateway to." To be "able to be an ordered and logical and discerning thinker is more important in this current era than it has been." AI "ends up doing an end run around a lot of those skills."

Read more

'Sweden: A socialist paradise overflowing with billionaires'

Ruchir Sharma at the Financial Times

The "land of latter-day Rockefellers is Sweden, with seven magnates whose wealth as a share of their nation's GDP exceeds that of Rockefeller at his peak," says Ruchir Sharma. A "functioning economy will generate a balanced billionaire class." But "too much wealth at the top, concentrated in the hands of too many billionaires of the wrong type, puts a country at risk of political backlashes or policy reversals." Sweden is "fertile ground for this kind of unrest now."

Read more

'A convict's take on due process'

Rashon Venable at The Progressive

While "presidential power is supposed to only affect federal prisoners, Trump's actions thus far offer no assurances that state prisoners" will not "also eventually be hauled away," says Rashon Venable. When "everyday citizens break the law, we are held accountable for our actions." But "since his first term, Trump has been amplifying false narratives about the justice system." The "right to fundamental protections like due process ought to be something we can all still agree on."

Read more