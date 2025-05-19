'Cracks are beginning to appear in the wall'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The enduring fantasy of porn's harmlessness'
Christine Emba at The New York Times
There are "consequences for members of Gen Z, in particular, the first to grow up alongside unlimited and always accessible porn," says Christine Emba. Criticizing porn "goes against the norm of nonjudgmentalism for people who like to consider themselves forward-thinking." But a "lack of judgment sometimes comes at the expense of discernment." We are "allowing our desires to continue to be molded in experimental ways, for profit, by an industry that does not have our best interests at heart."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'How AI is depriving students of basic human skills'
Molly Roberts, Monica Hesse and Megan McArdle at The Washington Post
It's a "huge problem that kids are using AI because they're not learning," say Molly Roberts, Monica Hesse and Megan McArdle. AI is "going to take away a lot of those professional class jobs that college was the gateway to." To be "able to be an ordered and logical and discerning thinker is more important in this current era than it has been." AI "ends up doing an end run around a lot of those skills."
'Sweden: A socialist paradise overflowing with billionaires'
Ruchir Sharma at the Financial Times
The "land of latter-day Rockefellers is Sweden, with seven magnates whose wealth as a share of their nation's GDP exceeds that of Rockefeller at his peak," says Ruchir Sharma. A "functioning economy will generate a balanced billionaire class." But "too much wealth at the top, concentrated in the hands of too many billionaires of the wrong type, puts a country at risk of political backlashes or policy reversals." Sweden is "fertile ground for this kind of unrest now."
'A convict's take on due process'
Rashon Venable at The Progressive
While "presidential power is supposed to only affect federal prisoners, Trump's actions thus far offer no assurances that state prisoners" will not "also eventually be hauled away," says Rashon Venable. When "everyday citizens break the law, we are held accountable for our actions." But "since his first term, Trump has been amplifying false narratives about the justice system." The "right to fundamental protections like due process ought to be something we can all still agree on."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
May 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Russia, Ukraine, the Diddy trial, the rise of oligarchy, and Air Force One
-
Is Israel finally feeling the heat on Gaza?
Today's Big Question Benjamin Netanyahu allows aid to resume amid mounting international pressure and growing internal turmoil
-
'Conscious unbossing': Gen Z's aversion to management roles
In the Spotlight Rejection of traditional corporate hierarchy is paving the way for dynamic workplace structures
-
Trump touts ambiguous 'deals' as Middle East trip wraps up
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president's whirlwind regional tour concludes with glitz, bravado and an unclear list of concrete accomplishments
-
'We're seeing that global conversation play out in real time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why do GOP lawmakers want to ban state-level AI regulation?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION House Republicans are pushing to block states from making their own AI laws for the next ten years, even as expert warn the results could be disastrous.
-
'Despite all past efforts, system failures occur'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Natural disasters don't happen only in the movies'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions
speed read The move would help the new government stabilize the country following years of civil war
-
Senate rejects Trump's Library of Congress takeover
speed read Congress resisted the president's attempts to control 'the legislative branch's premier research body'
-
'Haiti's crisis is a complex problem that defies solution'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day