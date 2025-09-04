'Total rat eradication in New York has been deemed impossible'

'Pest side story: New York rats become a tourist attraction'

Faith Bottum at The Wall Street Journal

People have "always thought of New York as dirty," so it "comes as no surprise that some in the city have responded by developing a rat-tourism industry," says Faith Bottum. To "manage the rat population, New York has tried about every method," and "most of the city's mayoral candidates have some kind of rat position." A "tour of the city's infestations will convince anyone that New York needs a mayor who will get the rat numbers down. Way down."

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Every student in America deserves a safe place to learn'

Erica Mosca and Ro Khanna at Newsweek

No "matter where you live, every student should be guaranteed a good public education and a shot at the American Dream," say Erica Mosca and Ro Khanna. But the "reality is that too many students today are walking into old school buildings that threaten their health and safety." From "lead pipes to crumbling foundations, students and teachers across the country are being put in harm's way." We "need a bold investment in improving our country's school infrastructure."

Read more

'Disaster resilience planning saves money and lives'

Anna Weber at The Progressive

We're "all witnessing the consequences of the climate crisis unfolding in real time, in communities across the country," says Anna Weber. There are "real, tangible things we can do to reduce risk and prevent future tragedy." The "benefits of investing in resilience are even greater when you factor in the prevention of injuries, loss of life, displacement, and human suffering." We're "living in a world where we literally can't afford to leave communities unprotected."

Read more

'The case for a US alliance with India'

Kurt M. Campbell and Jake Sullivan at Foreign Affairs

As "Washington and New Delhi evaluate the state of things, it is prudent to remember why India has emerged over the last generation as one of the United States' most important global partners," say Kurt M. Campbell and Jake Sullivan. It's "time to consider how to fortify a relationship that has been one of the brightest spots of bipartisan support." The "United States and India can move forward by using the scaffolding already in place to build a stronger structure."

Read more