'It's not hard to imagine how such an arrangement can go wrong'
'Is Google eating Reddit?'
John Herrman at Intelligencer
Reddit's "massive growth in recent years has a clear primary cause: Google," says John Herrman. The "problem is that the web is dying, or at least filling with garbage and slop, in no small part because of its economic entanglement with Google." Reddit "was and is still functioning fine, but it's clearly being harvested by Google." Google is "both a major benefactor and a source of large and growing risk" to Reddit's "continued health and operation."
'More media threats: Elon Musk shares a chilling post about '60 Minutes'
Tom Jones at the Poynter Institute
Elon Musk "decided to lob a serious attack of his own" and "went after CBS News' '60 Minutes' because, apparently, he was upset over a story," says Tom Jones. Musk's "post was disturbing." Is this the "same person who has consistently preached about the First Amendment and free speech as he turned his social media platform into the Wild West of speech where anything goes?" Any "such threats should be taken seriously."
'To avoid another conflict in the Horn of Africa, now is the time to act'
Mulatu Teshome Wirtu at Al Jazeera
The "Horn of Africa is a turbulent region," and "Eritrea has long been an eager participant in this theatre of discord," says Mulatu Teshome Wirtu. Since "independence, the country has lacked all the traditional tools of governance that most nations take for granted." The "consequences of renewed conflict in the Horn wouldn't stop at Africa's borders." Diplomatic "pressure is needed to deter those who want to see an end to peace," and the "world must act."
'From Eisenhower to Trump: How military service impacts the presidency'
Steven Gillon at Time
Some "Americans may no longer view military service as a prerequisite for the presidency," but it's "important to understand how this attitude is a departure from the past, when wartime experiences shaped the personality and character of those in the White House," says Steven Gillon. Veteran "presidents demonstrated enormous personal courage." Instead of "using their privilege to avoid service like some later presidents, they used it to get closer to the battlefield."
