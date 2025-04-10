'There are thorns among the grains'

'We face a looming rice crisis'

Anjana Ahuja at the Financial Times

There is "more to rice than meets the fork," but in a "world already beset by food insecurity, climate change, water scarcity and conflict, the future of one of its most important foodstuffs is mired in a heady stew of science, politics and economics," says Anjana Ahuja. Breeding "rice varieties to match local environments is one way to increase yields," and "optimizing crop management, through irrigation and fertilizer use, can also close the so-called yield gap."

'The crisis in North Macedonia runs deep'

Manja Petrovska at Al Jazeera

Tragedies in North Macedonia are "frequent, systemic, and inevitable — the result of governance that prioritizes the interests of the powerful over the safety and well-being of the general population," says Manja Petrovska. It's "easy to blame this flawed governance on a corrupt local elite, but what is happening in North Macedonia and other Balkan countries goes far beyond that." Corruption is "not only deeply embedded in Macedonian institutions, but also in North Macedonia's relationship with the EU."

'Trump's US attorney in DC lacks experience but loves revenge. Perfect, right?'

Chris Brennan at USA Today

With President Donald Trump's "obsession with weaponizing every aspect of the executive branch to satisfy his rapacious grasp for retribution, Ed Martin feels no need to avoid controversy," says Chris Brennan. U.S. attorneys are "not supposed to chase attention. And they're certainly not supposed to act as goonish groupies trying to intimidate critics of any politician." But "that's the before-times way of thinking about federal prosecutors." In the "time of Trump, ethical behavior and actual experience count for nothing."

'An "America First" plan to prevent Haiti's collapse'

Austin Holmes at the Miami Herald

The Trump administration "clearly understands that U.S. interests — including border security — depend on what happens in our backyard," says Austin Holmes. Haiti is "no longer just an unfortunate humanitarian crisis — it is a rapidly escalating regional security threat." On the "current path, murders and kidnappings will rise. Gang territory will expand. Phony elections will be staged." Haiti needs "U.S. support for credible Haitian and Haitian American partners to prepare to fight for their country's freedom."

