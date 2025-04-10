'There are thorns among the grains'
'We face a looming rice crisis'
Anjana Ahuja at the Financial Times
There is "more to rice than meets the fork," but in a "world already beset by food insecurity, climate change, water scarcity and conflict, the future of one of its most important foodstuffs is mired in a heady stew of science, politics and economics," says Anjana Ahuja. Breeding "rice varieties to match local environments is one way to increase yields," and "optimizing crop management, through irrigation and fertilizer use, can also close the so-called yield gap."
'The crisis in North Macedonia runs deep'
Manja Petrovska at Al Jazeera
Tragedies in North Macedonia are "frequent, systemic, and inevitable — the result of governance that prioritizes the interests of the powerful over the safety and well-being of the general population," says Manja Petrovska. It's "easy to blame this flawed governance on a corrupt local elite, but what is happening in North Macedonia and other Balkan countries goes far beyond that." Corruption is "not only deeply embedded in Macedonian institutions, but also in North Macedonia's relationship with the EU."
'Trump's US attorney in DC lacks experience but loves revenge. Perfect, right?'
Chris Brennan at USA Today
With President Donald Trump's "obsession with weaponizing every aspect of the executive branch to satisfy his rapacious grasp for retribution, Ed Martin feels no need to avoid controversy," says Chris Brennan. U.S. attorneys are "not supposed to chase attention. And they're certainly not supposed to act as goonish groupies trying to intimidate critics of any politician." But "that's the before-times way of thinking about federal prosecutors." In the "time of Trump, ethical behavior and actual experience count for nothing."
'An "America First" plan to prevent Haiti's collapse'
Austin Holmes at the Miami Herald
The Trump administration "clearly understands that U.S. interests — including border security — depend on what happens in our backyard," says Austin Holmes. Haiti is "no longer just an unfortunate humanitarian crisis — it is a rapidly escalating regional security threat." On the "current path, murders and kidnappings will rise. Gang territory will expand. Phony elections will be staged." Haiti needs "U.S. support for credible Haitian and Haitian American partners to prepare to fight for their country's freedom."
Work life: Caution settles on the job market
Feature The era of job-hopping for bigger raises is coming to an end as workers face shrinking salaries and fewer opportunities to move up
By The Week US Published
Scientists map miles of wiring in mouse brain
Speed Read Researchers have created the 'largest and most detailed wiring diagram of a mammalian brain to date,' said Nature
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Two judges bar war-powers deportations
Speed Read The Trump administration was blocked from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport more alleged Venezuelan gang members
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump pauses some tariffs but ramps up China tax
Speed Read The president suspended most 'reciprocal' tariffs for 90 days and raised his tariffs for China to 125%
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Why did Donald Trump U-turn on tariffs?
Today's Big Question President's 'easy-win' trade war couldn't survive the realities of the US economy
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
'The idea of counties leaving a state is not as eccentric as it may seem'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Low-cost airline faces backlash after agreeing to operate ICE's deportation flights
The Explainer The flights will begin out of Arizona in May
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Could Trump's tariff war be his undoing with the GOP?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The catastrophic effects of the president's 'Liberation Day' tariffs might create a serious wedge between him and the rest of the Republican party
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Musk and Navarro feud as Trump's trade war escalates
Speed Read The spat between DOGE chief Elon Musk and Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro suggests divisions within the president's MAGA coalition
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Voting: Trump's plan to overhaul elections
Feature Trump signed an executive order requiring voters to provide proof of citizenship and cutting federal election funding for states that use mail-in ballots
By The Week US Published