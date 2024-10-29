'We might need to fiddle with our technology more than we think'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Could steampunk save us?'
Joshua Rothman at The New Yorker
Steampunk machines are "extraordinary, improbable, and romantic — they represent the triumph of imagination," and "this steampunkish vision of the technological world as an aging contraption hurtling into the future might be especially vital now," says Joshua Rothman. We "may soon be able to ask an AI 'agent' to do something for us, caring mainly that it completes our task." The "risks of adopting such a relationship to technology are self-evident," but it's "not so hard to adjust our imaginations."
'Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.'
Marla Bautista at USA Today
Donald Trump is "using public education as a weapon in his campaign for the White House," says Marla Bautista. The GOP has "consistently attacked public schools and teachers unions while promoting vouchers and other initiatives that drain resources from classrooms." The "idea of shuttering the Department of Education has been a GOP rallying cry for decades," but this "could potentially take away billions of dollars in federal money that school districts rely on."
'How to cool down labor unrest at the ports'
Sean Higgins at the National Review
A way to "head off any potential strike that would threaten the economy would be for Congress to put the ports under the authority of the Railway Labor Act," says Sean Higgins. The act regulates "labor issues directly related to interstate commerce. It is no stretch to say that ports are part of the nation's transportation infrastructure, which is inherently interstate commerce." One union "should not have the power to put large segments of the economy on strike."
'Post-Helene recovery underlines Americans' uneasy relationship with Appalachia'
K.M. Slade at The American Prospect
Appalachian communities "fear that America will once again forget all about Appalachia now that Helene has literally stripped away its appeal as a climate sanctuary," says K.M. Slade. Goodwill has "been overshadowed by the politicization of Helene, which has deepened Appalachia's uneasy relationship with the rest of the country." The "investments that Appalachia needed took a back seat to partisan bickering, leaving the poorest residents in limbo, struggling with poverty and high unemployment."
'I am not a Nazi,' Trump says amid MSG rally fallout
Speed Read Trump and his campaign are attempting to stem the fallout from comments made by speakers at Sunday's rally
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
A solo weekend in Rome and the Vatican City
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the magnificent sights at your own pace
By Kaye O'Doherty Published
Ballot drop boxes set on fire in Oregon, Washington
Speed Read Hundreds of submitted ballots were destroyed in Vancouver, Washington
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
US election: where things stand with one week to go
The Explainer Harris' lead in the polls has been narrowing in Trump's favour, but her campaign remains 'cautiously optimistic'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Why might The Washington Post's nonendorsement matter more?
Today's Big Question The Jeff Bezos-owned publication's last-minute decision to rescind its presidential preference might not tip the electoral scales, but it could be a sign of ominous things to come
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
