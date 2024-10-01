'The Teamsters are paragons of democracy'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Teamsters make a lonely stand for democracy'
Jonathan Berry at The Wall Street Journal
There was a "double standard in the final result" of the Teamsters' nonendorsement, says Jonathan Berry. The Teamsters "justified the nonendorsement by explaining that polls showed 'no majority support' for Ms. Harris and 'no universal support' for Mr. Trump, which are hardly equivalent." We "can't expect unions to ignore presidential elections anytime soon. But they should heed the Teamsters' democratic example." The "path to actual worker power may lie outside the spotlight of national politics."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'When it's ok to ghost someone'
Myisha Battle at Time
People "could all be better communicators when it comes to letting others know how we feel," but "as much as ghosting can sting, there are times when it might just be the right thing to do," says Myisha Battle. Not "all ghosting is created equal. What about the times when someone is a complete jerk?" Even if "you thought the person had potential, you don't have to continue communicating with someone who crosses your boundaries."
'An unpredictable America looks more and more like an emerging market'
Rana Foroohar at the Financial Times
The United Nations is "less interested in how America would engage with the world than where the world would go with or without the U.S.," says Rana Foroohar. It "seems that policymakers and business leaders are breathlessly waiting, plans on hold, to see what happens in November," but it is "truer to say that they are making peace with a world in which the U.S. is not an anchor for stability, but rather a risk to be hedged against."
'Is bipolar disorder overdiagnosed?'
Nick Keppler at Slate
Research "indicates that false positives for bipolar disorder may be alarmingly common," says Nick Keppler. It is "possible that misdiagnosis and underdiagnosis are widespread issues — but the field continues to be divided on whether misdiagnosis is an issue at all." Misdiagnosed patients "often look back on years of worsening symptoms and missed opportunities," and a "life that would have been different, better, if only doctors hadn't misunderstood something so fundamental about them."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Dockworkers strike, shutting eastern ports
Speed Read Approximately 50,000 ILA union longshoremen went on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with maritime companies
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump politicizes Helene response in Georgia visit
Speed Read The former president made false claims about President Joe Biden's management of the storm's aftermath
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Anti-Israel protests are affecting a Jewish-rooted university
The Explainer The president of Brandeis University resigned as a result of multiple factors, including his handling of recent protests
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jumaane Williams is poised to pick up Eric Adams' pieces
In The Spotlight As New York City is rocked by allegations of corruption emanating from Gracie Mansion, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is waiting in the wings as next in line to take over the mayorship.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It does signal a turning point for American workers'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Who could be in a potential Harris Cabinet?
Today's Big Question Speculation is already brewing about who could occupy the top positions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hyperbole and hatred: can heated rhetoric kill?
Talking Point Hypocrisy and double standards are certainly rife, but the link between heated political language and real-world violence is unclear
By The Week UK Published
-
'Raising children yourself doesn't end up making a ton of economic sense'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Anthropomorphizing is fun, but it isn't a good idea'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Pompous, unquestioning belief'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'What strategies will they implement to reduce its harms?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published