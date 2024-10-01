'The Teamsters are paragons of democracy'

'The Teamsters make a lonely stand for democracy'

Jonathan Berry at The Wall Street Journal

There was a "double standard in the final result" of the Teamsters' nonendorsement, says Jonathan Berry. The Teamsters "justified the nonendorsement by explaining that polls showed 'no majority support' for Ms. Harris and 'no universal support' for Mr. Trump, which are hardly equivalent." We "can't expect unions to ignore presidential elections anytime soon. But they should heed the Teamsters' democratic example." The "path to actual worker power may lie outside the spotlight of national politics."

'When it's ok to ghost someone'

Myisha Battle at Time

People "could all be better communicators when it comes to letting others know how we feel," but "as much as ghosting can sting, there are times when it might just be the right thing to do," says Myisha Battle. Not "all ghosting is created equal. What about the times when someone is a complete jerk?" Even if "you thought the person had potential, you don't have to continue communicating with someone who crosses your boundaries."

'An unpredictable America looks more and more like an emerging market'

Rana Foroohar at the Financial Times

The United Nations is "less interested in how America would engage with the world than where the world would go with or without the U.S.," says Rana Foroohar. It "seems that policymakers and business leaders are breathlessly waiting, plans on hold, to see what happens in November," but it is "truer to say that they are making peace with a world in which the U.S. is not an anchor for stability, but rather a risk to be hedged against."

'Is bipolar disorder overdiagnosed?'

Nick Keppler at Slate

Research "indicates that false positives for bipolar disorder may be alarmingly common," says Nick Keppler. It is "possible that misdiagnosis and underdiagnosis are widespread issues — but the field continues to be divided on whether misdiagnosis is an issue at all." Misdiagnosed patients "often look back on years of worsening symptoms and missed opportunities," and a "life that would have been different, better, if only doctors hadn't misunderstood something so fundamental about them."

