'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Stop worshipping the American tech giants'
Lina Khan at The New York Times
China's DeepSeek is "warning us that when there isn't enough competition, our tech industry grows vulnerable to its Chinese rivals, threatening U.S. geopolitical power in the 21st century," says Lina Khan. Tech companies have been "arguing that the government must protect them from competition to ensure that America stays ahead," but "America's tech giants have seemingly been challenged on the cheap." The "best way for the United States to stay ahead globally is by promoting competition at home."
'The Californication of Maryland'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
Democrats "tout Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as a rising star in the party and potential presidential candidate in 2028," but he's not "doing much for his national saleability by trying to raise his state's tax burden to New York and California levels," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Taxes "like the delivery fee may not drive residents away, but nickel-and-dime taxes tend to grow once introduced." Moore has "maintained a sound message while plotting these missteps."
'Trump's misguided DEI assault could have a silver lining'
Clive Crook at Bloomberg
There is "good DEI and bad DEI," says Clive Crook. Donald Trump and his supporters "justify their war on DEI professionals inside and outside the government by saying that DEI is always and everywhere toxic — which is wrong." But "DEI advocates are equally wrong to deny or downplay the damage that bad DEI can do." Good "DEI — understood as efforts to move closer to meritocracy, color- and gender-blindness and equality of opportunity — is surely valuable."
'How fast can LA get rid of all this debris from the fires?'
Los Angeles Times editorial board
The "issue of how long it may take to rebuild" Los Angeles is "supplanted by the question of how long it will take to remove all the debris," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. L.A. "city officials can keep this process moving at a steady clip by making sure each phase is wrapped up efficiently," and there are things residents can do to facilitate debris getting moved as quickly as possible."
Trump's ending of protections for Venezuelan migrants could cause an international rift
In the Spotlight The White House ended a program that was stopping thousands of Venezuelans from being deported
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Russ Vought and the Office of Management and Budget are a 'key factor' to Trump's agenda
In the Spotlight Democrats say Vought is an 'appalling nominee'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
How is Canada readying its arsenal for a trade war with the US?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The United States' northern neighbor is wasting no time when it comes to Donald Trump's tariffs and the looming threat of a North American trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Democrats try to stop Trump's USAID closure
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, a move congressional Democrats say is illegal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
73 things Donald Trump has said about women
In Depth The president has a long history of controversial remarks about the opposite sex
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Although deepfake porn is a global problem, South Korea has been hit particularly hard'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China rattle markets
Speed read The tariffs on America's top three trading partners are expected to raise the prices of everything from gas and cars to tomatoes and tequila
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Elon Musk operatives access US payment system, aid
Speed Read The Trump administration has given Musk's team access to the Treasury payment system, allowing him to track and control government spending
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
What is 'impoundment' and how does it work?
The Explainer The Trump administration grabbed at the 'power of the purse' in Congress, using a little-known executive action that could have massive implications for the future
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published