'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'

'Stop worshipping the American tech giants'

Lina Khan at The New York Times

China's DeepSeek is "warning us that when there isn't enough competition, our tech industry grows vulnerable to its Chinese rivals, threatening U.S. geopolitical power in the 21st century," says Lina Khan. Tech companies have been "arguing that the government must protect them from competition to ensure that America stays ahead," but "America's tech giants have seemingly been challenged on the cheap." The "best way for the United States to stay ahead globally is by promoting competition at home."

'The Californication of Maryland'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Democrats "tout Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as a rising star in the party and potential presidential candidate in 2028," but he's not "doing much for his national saleability by trying to raise his state's tax burden to New York and California levels," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Taxes "like the delivery fee may not drive residents away, but nickel-and-dime taxes tend to grow once introduced." Moore has "maintained a sound message while plotting these missteps."

'Trump's misguided DEI assault could have a silver lining'

Clive Crook at Bloomberg

There is "good DEI and bad DEI," says Clive Crook. Donald Trump and his supporters "justify their war on DEI professionals inside and outside the government by saying that DEI is always and everywhere toxic — which is wrong." But "DEI advocates are equally wrong to deny or downplay the damage that bad DEI can do." Good "DEI — understood as efforts to move closer to meritocracy, color- and gender-blindness and equality of opportunity — is surely valuable."

'How fast can LA get rid of all this debris from the fires?'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

The "issue of how long it may take to rebuild" Los Angeles is "supplanted by the question of how long it will take to remove all the debris," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. L.A. "city officials can keep this process moving at a steady clip by making sure each phase is wrapped up efficiently," and there are things residents can do to facilitate debris getting moved as quickly as possible."

