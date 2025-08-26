America: Are we now living in an autocracy?

200 days into his presidency and Trump is still deepening his authoritarian grip

Donald Trump
The president continues to engage in an Orwellian "rewriting of reality"
By
published

On the campaign trail last year, Donald Trump famously promised to not govern as a dictator, "except for Day One." We're now past Day 200, said David Smith in The Guardian, and the president's authoritarian project is only expanding. These bleak seven months have seen him install partisan loyalists at every level of government and purge dissenters; make chilling public attacks on any "rogue" judge who dares challenge his lawless policies; deploy masked ICE agents to snatch people off the streets; and transform the FBI and Justice Department into his personal police force, launching investigations into his critics and political foes. In July, he sent troops into Democratic-run Los Angeles; now he's doing the same in blue Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, he continues to engage in an Orwellian "rewriting of reality," said The Philadelphia Inquirer in an editorial. Officials who accurately report bad economic news have been fired, government websites have been scrubbed of data on climate change and other now-verboten issues, and mentions in a Smithsonian exhibit of Trump's impeachments were removed and reinstated with heavy edits. It's still hard to believe this is happening, but the "authoritarian remaking of U.S. democracy" is almost complete.

We knew Trump would try this, said Tim Dickinson in Rolling Stone; the shock has been watching American institutions "play ball." Whether it's universities, law firms, and media companies "settling" Trump's bogus lawsuits for millions of dollars in de facto "protection money," or tech titans showering him with praise and donations, forces that could have resisted Trump's power grab chose instead to roll over and leave us on a "glide path" to fascism. Just as pathetic, if more predictable, has been the abject "acquiescence" of the GOP-controlled Congress, said Aaron Blake in CNN.com. Republicans have looked on silently as Trump has "neutered" their constitutional power to set taxes and duties by slapping tariffs on trading partners. "Lawmakers have the power to rein him in," but don't dare to defy "their party's standard-bearer."

