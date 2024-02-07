'Israel must also undergo its own "regime change"'

'All sides would benefit from regime change — in Israel'

Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post

Ending the Israel-Hamas war requires "regime change," and not just in Gaza, says Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post. Obviously, "Hamas cannot continue to control Gaza from where it terrorizes both Israel and Palestinians." The Palestinian Authority also needs to "find credible leadership." But to resolve the conflict, Israel must undergo its own transformation by repudiating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "his far-right government." They've "lost the confidence of the country" by undermining democracy and mismanaging the war.

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Trump's immunity defeat isn't the setback it seems to be'

Michael Conway at CNN

The appeals court rejection of former President Donald Trump's immunity claim allows the case against him over "his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection to move forward," says Michael Conway at CNN. But it's not "a clear-cut victory for efforts to try Trump before Election Day." The 28 days it took the court to rule and the appeals Trump has left probably ensure his "strategy of delaying the outcome" of his trial until after November will work.

Read more

'Republicans are lying about their own border bill'

Linda Chavez in The Bulwark

Republicans are so desperate to criticize the tough border security bill they themselves negotiated that they're resorting to making things up, says Linda Chavez in The Bulwark. Their "biggest lies" include the claim President Joe Biden can halt illegal immigration without a new law — he can't — and that the bill would create "a mass amnesty" — it won't. Republicans just want to kill the bill to "keep the issue alive for the 2024 election."

Read more

'Nikki Haley hilariously loses to 'None of the Above' in Nevada'

Jazz Shaw at Hot Air

Nikki Haley thought she had a "foolproof plan" to notch a victory by being "the only prominent candidate" to enter Nevada's Republican primary, says Jazz Shaw at Hot Air. Everybody else just competed in the GOP caucus. But it backfired when she got trounced by the "none of these candidates" option on the ballot. There were no delegates at stake, but 60% of the voters decided to "trudge out" to vote "in favor of Donald Trump."

Read more