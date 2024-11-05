It's not just an act
Many voters don't take Trump's threats seriously
If Donald Trump is returned to power this week, it will be because millions of people did not believe him. He can't win with hardcore MAGA acolytes alone — the 43 or so percent of the electorate who thrill to Trump's vow to prosecute political opponents like Liz Cheney for treason, to deploy U.S. soldiers on the streets to suppress protests by "the enemy within," to ally America with Putin's Russia, and to hunt down and deport millions of "vermin" who are "poisoning the blood of our country." The votes Trump needs to put him back in office will have to come from people who dismiss his fascist stylings as showman's bluster. These are the voters who concede Trump is obnoxious, but just want him to close the border and somehow bring the price of eggs and gas back to 2019 levels. When Trump sounds like an unhinged authoritarian, "it could just be for publicity, just riling up the news," Trump voter Mario Fachini, 40, recently explained to The New York Times. "I think the media blows stuff out of proportion."
To dismiss Trump's ravings as shtick requires a curious form of amnesia. Just four years ago, Trump refused to accept his election defeat, and incited a violent insurrection at the Capitol. In his first term, horrified top aides repeatedly refused to carry out orders they viewed as illegal or potentially disastrous, including calling out the National Guard to shoot protesters. Gen. Mark Milley, the former joint chiefs chairman who ignored that demand, describes Trump as "fascist to the core." If Trump returns to office, he and his allies say, he'll fill his Cabinet, the Pentagon, and every agency with MAGA loyalists who will not subvert his will. Even the law will not constrain him now that a blatantly partisan Supreme Court that Trump shaped has ruled that the president's "official acts" are immune from prosecution. "Being inside Trump's White House was terrifying," said former national security official Olivia Troye. "But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back there. The guardrails are gone."
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
William Falk is editor-in-chief of The Week, and has held that role since the magazine's first issue in 2001. He has previously been a reporter, columnist, and editor at the Gannett Westchester Newspapers and at Newsday, where he was part of two reporting teams that won Pulitzer Prizes.
-
Russia accused of election agitation, firebomb plot
Speed Read European officials accused Russian operatives of plotting to smuggle incendiary devices aboard planes bound for the US
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
6 dreamy homes in Pittsburgh
Feature Featuring a gothic-style church-turned-condo in South Side and a historic cabin in Fox Chapel
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Admission of error, or even of uncertainty, should make the public trust us more'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The history of Donald Trump's election conspiracy theories
The Explainer How the 2024 Republican nominee has consistently stoked baseless fears of a stolen election
By David Faris Published
-
2024 race ends with swing state barnstorming
Speed Read Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held rallies in battlegrounds over the weekend
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How Harris and Trump differ on education
The Explainer Trump wants to disband the Department of Education. Harris wants to boost teacher pay.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Who are the markets backing in the US election?
Talking Point Speculators are piling in on the Trump trade. A Harris victory would come as a surprise
By The Week UK Published
-
What might a Trump victory mean for the global economy?
Today's Big Question A second term in office for the 'America First' administration would send shockwaves far beyond the United States' shores
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Women take center stage in campaign finale
Speed Read Harris and Trump are trading gender attacks in the final days before the election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US election: who the billionaires are backing
The Explainer More have endorsed Kamala Harris than Donald Trump, but among the 'ultra-rich' the split is more even
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How GOP election denial thrives in 2024
In the Spotlight Cleta Mitchell aided Donald Trump's efforts in 2020. She's back.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published