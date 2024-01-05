'Jan. 6, 2021, remains that moment when a nation teetered on the brink'

'A day this nation must never forget'

The Boston Globe editorial board

The Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was a moment "when the foundation of this once strong democracy began to crack," says The Boston Globe editorial board. The investigations of the insurrectionist mob's "nightmarish" riot proved "the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and hundreds of others were there to do what Trump wanted them to do — prevent the peaceful transition of power." This third anniversary should serve as a reminder that "it can happen here."

Read more

'The White House is losing the immigration debate'

Rich Lowry at National Review

Republicans have the upper hand in negotiations with the White House over tightening border policy in exchange for more Ukraine aid, says Rich Lowry at National Review. President Joe Biden's aides insist he has "done everything he can" given the broken immigration system, but "when your policy has been to permit 4.5 million new illegal immigrants" to enter the country, "straining communities" nationwide, you've lost credibility. "Even sympathetic people" can see Biden's excuses are "unconvincing."

Read more

'Ukrainians might be in for a long war, but they can't wait years for Western supplies'

Dalibor Rohac in The Bulwark

President Joe Biden deserves criticism "for acting too slowly and for failing to make a more compelling case to the American people for helping Ukraine," says Dalibor Rohac in The Bulwark. But acknowledging that doesn't excuse congressional Republicans now exploiting Biden's mistakes "to advocate in bad faith for abandoning Ukraine to its own devices." Republicans should outline "their vision and strategy for victory or a sustainable peace — and if they have none, they should say so."

Read more

'The NRA is now indistinguishable from the GOP'

Francis Wilkinson at Bloomberg

A civil corruption trial that started this week threatens to topple National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre, says Francis Wilkinson at Bloomberg. New York Attorney General Letitia James says LaPierre and his "cronies" used member dues "like a private piggy bank." Even if she ousts them, the influence of "LaPierre and his corrupt regime of fanatics" will continue. Their "fear-mongering" has fueled America's deadly "gun culture" and helped the NRA take over the Republican party.

Read more