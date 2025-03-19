JFK document dump is a bonanza for conspiracy theorists and historians alike

The release of thousands of files on John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination offers scholars and skeptics a new look at one of the country's lowest moments

Few things loom quite as large in the American psyche as the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy — a moment of deep national trauma and mystery with ramifications still being felt today. Now, more than half a century after Kennedy's death, President Donald Trump has released a tranche of declassified documents "for the American people to know the TRUTH!" But that truth may be harder to find than Trump's enthusiasm suggests.

With tens of thousands of pages released this week and thousands more yet to be made public, the Kennedy assassination document dump is a bonanza for academics, armchair historians and conspiracy theorists alike. After decades of ambiguity and alleged obfuscation, the declassified materials may finally offer some clarity. Alternatively, they may add fuel to the conspiratorial fires that have burned steadily for years.



Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

