The US presidents who decided not to run for a second term

Joe Biden's decision to end his re-election campaign was shocking, but there's a long history of presidents who've bowed out on a chance at four more years

Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon
President Lyndon Johnson alongside President Richard Nixon
(Image credit: Photo by © Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

The lead-up to this year's presidential election may have seemed at first glance to be nothing more than a rehash of the previous one, but the 2024 campaign for the White House has proven itself to be anything but. Instead, if the past few weeks have shown us anything, it's that nothing is guaranteed in politics — even in the most static-seeming circumstances. No matter how much President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign may have seemed inevitable in hindsight, his announcement landed with seismic impact on Sunday, upending a race that felt to many like a stale continuation of 2020. 

Biden's withdrawal, and his subsequent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place atop the Democratic ticket may have thrown this particular election into deep, and uncharted waters, but it is not wholly without historical precedent. By opting not to run for a second term, Biden now joins a small but illustrious group of past presidents who, for varying reasons, also chose to eschew a return to the White House after their single terms in office.

Politics 2024 Presidential Election Joe Biden Kamala Harris History
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

