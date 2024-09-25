Biden gives final UN speech, vows 'things can get better'

President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the last time

President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly
Biden's speech recommended rallying around Ukraine, managing competition with China and promoting democracy
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

President Joe Biden gave a sort of valedictory address at United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, using his final speech before the international body to sift through his four years in the Oval Office and 50 years in global politics for lessons on moving toward a better future.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

