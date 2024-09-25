Biden gives final UN speech, vows 'things can get better'
President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the last time
What happened
President Joe Biden gave a sort of valedictory address at United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, using his final speech before the international body to sift through his four years in the Oval Office and 50 years in global politics for lessons on moving toward a better future.
Who said what
Biden tried to bring a "message of hope for the future" to a General Assembly where "the vibe was pretty grim" amid climate change, poverty and wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan, The Associated Press said. "Even in the horrors of war, there's a way forward," Biden told the assembled diplomats and world leaders. "Things can get better." His speech "encompassed many of his foreign policy themes throughout his administration," CBS News said, including "rallying the world around Ukraine," managing competition with China and promoting democracy.
Biden urged Israel and Hamas to finally agree to an elusive cease-fire and said a "full-scale war" in Lebanon "is not in anyone's interest." Those seeking "short-term solutions" in the Middle East "were left wanting," CNN said. But Biden earned applause after he pushed an end to the Gaza war and when he used his decision not to seek re-election to encourage a turn from autocracy. "My fellow leaders, let us never forget some things are more important than staying in power," he said. "It's your people that matter the most," and "we are here to serve the people, not the other way around."
What next?
Biden's U.N. speech was the "centerpiece event of a two-day visit to New York" that also includes several one-on-one meetings with other world leaders, Reuters said. The Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting today to discuss the conflict in Lebanon.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
8 bars to hunker down in during the fall season
The Week Recommends Where to drink now in Phoenix, New York City and many a point in between
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
What next for Reform UK?
In the Spotlight Farage says party should take learnings from the Lib Dems in drumming up local support
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Young women are leaving church
Talking Points They've been the 'backbone' of their congregations. What changed?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
1 of 6 'Trump Train' drivers liable in Biden bus blockade
Speed Read Only one of the accused was found liable in the case concerning the deliberate slowing of a 2020 Biden campaign bus
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492
Speed Read It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How much support does Hezbollah have in Lebanon?
Today's Big Question 'Political and social powerhouse' is backed along sectarian lines, though all sides are likely to rally behind the group should war with Israel break out
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Sri Lanka veers left, elects Marxist
Speed Read Newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party, promised to fight corruption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Congressional leaders unveil bill to avert shutdown
Speed Read House Speaker Mike Johnson has a plan to fund the government and avoid a shutdown
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published