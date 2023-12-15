'Just one more disingenuous run at outlawing abortion in all 50 states'

'The FDA was cautious in approving and modifying rules about mifepristone'

Robin Abcarian in the Los Angeles Times

"Here we go again," says Robin Abcarian in the Los Angeles Times. The Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge against Food and Drug Administration abortion pill rules that is really just another effort to ban abortion nationwide. If the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade cares about "facts and science" it will "take a less radical stance this time around" and uphold the FDA's "perfectly legal" rules on abortion drugs millions of women have used safely.

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Despite our unmatched spending on health care, we Americans are not all that healthy'

John Corsino in USA Today

America's obesity epidemic has made it clear the nation is failing its children, says John Corsino in USA Today. We're not addressing the problem's root causes, like the pollution of our food and drinks with corn syrup, or pushing real solutions, like "real food" and "cities designed to incorporate movement and recreation." Instead, we're pumping money into obesity drugs. That's no solution. We're just "raising a generation of Ozempic consumers" doomed to become the "least healthy adults yet."

Read more

'Putin apparently thought it was safe to take questions again'

Daniel DePetris in the Washington Examiner

Russian President Vladimir Putin was "smiling" during his "traditional, long-winded annual press conference," says Daniel DePetris in the Washington Examiner. He "skipped" the "stew of revisionist history" and "West-bashing" last year after his Ukraine invasion faltered. Things are looking better for his troops now, and the West is balking at sending Kyiv more aid. But Putin "shouldn't be smiling too much." His army is a "laughingstock" and hasn't "taken anything substantial since the summer of 2022."

Read more

'The left needs beautiful dreams'

Michelle Goldberg in The New York Times

Progressives are struggling to understand why so many "erstwhile leftists" have been "decamping to the right," says Michelle Goldberg in The New York Times. The "high-profile defectors" have included "environmentalist-turned-conspiracy-theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr." and Naomi Wolf, "a former liberal feminist who became an anti-vax influencer." Some "lurched right after a cancellation or public humiliation." But the "deeper problem" is "a crisis of faith in the possibility of progress."

Read more