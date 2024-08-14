What did Kamala Harris accomplish as a California senator and attorney general?
How the Democratic presidential candidate's state-level achievements might inform her national ambitions
As the Democratic party's presumptive presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris currently stands within striking distance of the White House. Accordingly, her tenure as both California's attorney general and senator is sure to come under increased scrutiny by Democrats eager to accentuate the positives of their candidate's record, as well as by Republicans hoping to exploit their opponent's potential weaknesses. With a decade of state-level service under her belt — she served as A.G. from 2011-2017 and as senator from 2017-2021 — Harris' performance as an elected official is fair game for dissection and, perhaps more importantly, prognostication as to what her presidency might look like.
Here are some of Harris' most noteworthy accomplishments as both A.G. and California's U.S. senator.
Health care
As a senator, Harris "spent much of her time focusing on mental health, telemedicine and drug pricing," with a particular focus on "maternal health — especially Black maternal health," Roll Call said. Harris was the "first senator to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders' bill, the Medicare for All Act of 2017," which would have "abolished private health insurance for all age groups" and established a "government-run single-payer system to benefit 'every individual who is a resident of the United States,' including undocumented immigrants," Forbes said. Ultimately, much of Harris' health care agenda as a senator "didn't particularly succeed," with many of her bills showing "little chance of passing in the then-Republican-led chamber," Politico said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Criminal justice and reform
Harris has long been "criticized for her background as a tough-on-crime attorney general back in California," NPR said. As A.G. she "appealed a federal court ruling that would have effectively ended the death penalty in the state," The Marshall Project said. Her office also "fought to release fewer prisoners, even after the US Supreme Court found that overcrowding in California prisons was so bad that it amounted to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment," Vox said. As California's top lawyer, she also pushed for statewide anti-truancy measures in which "some parents were arrested by local law enforcement and faced harsher penalties." She later expressed "regret" for the policy's "unintended consequences" in an interview with Pod Save America.
Harris' A.G. office also authored a legal brief denying gender affirming care for transgender inmates in state prisons — a position she attributed to having "had clients, and one of them was the California Department of Corrections. It was their policy." After learning of the policy, she "worked behind the scenes" and "got them to change the policy," Harris said.
As senator, Harris crossed the aisle to introduce a bail reform bill with arch-conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), promising to "reform a bail system that is discriminatory and wasteful" in a New York Times opinion piece. She was also a "major figure" in a House police reform bill in the summer of 2020, as well as one of the main sponsors of a bill to "make lynching a federal crime," NPR said.
Committee work
During her short time in the Senate, Harris "shined in hearings with her pointed prosecutorial questioning of witnesses," PBS News said. Her "assertive courtroom style" created some of her "most high-profile moments in the Senate," Roll Call said, citing Harris' questioning of both Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions "to make bigger points."
The environment
As attorney general, Harris "joined local prosecutors to bring criminal charges against operators of a failed oil pipeline that polluted roughly 100 miles of California beaches," Inside Climate News said. Although the case didn't end in any jail time for the perpetrators, "state and local officials collected millions of dollars on behalf of businesses and individuals who were harmed by the spill," said E&E News. She also "co-sponsored the resolution calling for a Green New Deal" and was "to the left of Joe Biden on the Green New Deal in 2019" when both were vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Immigration
As senator during her 2020 run for the White House, Harris "called for a path to citizenship for recipients of Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, best known as DACA," NPR said. She also was among the co-sponsors of a Democratic-led bill to "to expedite the reunification of separated immigrant families and promote humane alternatives for asylum-seeking immigrant families" in response to the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. She additionally urged her colleagues to "reject President Trump's FY 19 funding request for a costly and ineffective border wall, new Border Patrol agents, and a large increase in U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and detention beds" in a letter to members of the Senate Appropriations Committee in 2018.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next
under the radar The future is green and comes from the deep
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What can we expect from Biden's lame-duck denouement?
Today's Big Question Free from the constraints of a contentious reelection campaign, how will President Biden spend his final five months in office?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It's something urban planners think could work in the United States'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Tim Walz's long, complicated history with China
In The Spotlight Kamala Harris' VP pick is no stranger to one of America's chief international rivals — will it matter in November, and perhaps beyond?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
FBI probes cyberattacks on Trump, Harris campaigns
Speed Read The FBI is investigating claims that sensitive documents pertaining to Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Cars have become the nexus where technological, economic, and national security considerations intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Kamala Harris' foreign policy a 'mix of might and right'
Talking Points How she would approach America's relationships in the world
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump gripes about Harris crowd sizes, fact-checks
speed read The former president falsely claimed Kamala Harris is using AI to make her crowds look bigger
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The United Nations' possible ties to the attack on Israel
The Explainer Nine staff members from the UN's Palestinian refugee program may have been involved
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published