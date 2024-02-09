'There's been almost no talk about the Kamala problem'

'With Biden in mental decline, how do you solve a problem like Kamala Harris?'

Mark Hemingway at The Federalist

With the special counsel's report intensifying attention to President Joe Biden's "age and cognitive decline," Democrats need to discuss "the Kamala problem," says Mark Hemingway at The Federalist. Vice President Kamala Harris is "an almost complete nonentity" policy-wise, but she's still "actively disliked by voters." Democrats won't replace her, but that would be "the smart political move." A running mate "who's able to vigorously campaign could be the difference between Biden's reelection and Trump: The Revenging."

'The empty promise of endless steak'

Joe Fassler in The New York Times

"Cultured meat" was supposed to save the planet, says Joe Fassler in The New York Times. We were going to have "abundant and affordable" meat — "without the killing" — but use less land and water. We would "drastically cut planet-warming emissions" without depriving ourselves of the "juicy burgers and seared tuna" we love. But years of effort have shown it was "a delicious delusion." Averting "climate catastrophe" is going to take hard work and sacrifice.

'Biden's latest abortion fumble is particularly distressing'

Susan Rinkunas at Slate

President Joe Biden says he doesn't "want abortion on demand" but "thought Roe v. Wade was right," says Susan Rinkunas at Slate. That's "certainly not enough" for a "presidential candidate whose party should be running on abortion access." Right-wingers use the phrase "abortion on demand" to make women seeking abortions "seem flighty." In the real world, "women demand abortions because they need them." They're also "human beings who deserve to make their own choices."

'Trump pretends he's still president. Biden should treat him that way.'

Alex Shepherd in The New Republic

"Donald Trump pretends he's still president," says Alex Shepherd in The New Republic. There's a "perverse kernel of truth" in his fantasy. He wields "unprecedented control" over the Republican Party. The border deal, for example, was "the most restrictive immigration reform in decades" but Republicans "killed it at Trump's behest." If Trump wants to act like an incumbent, President Joe Biden "should humor" him and point out he's bringing back the "chaos" voters "roundly rejected" in 2020.

