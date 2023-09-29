'Labour risks making private schools a conclave for the super-rich'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'My mother saved for years to send me to private school. Labour's class warfare will hurt parents like her'
Sebastian Payne for the i news site
Labour is waging "class warfare on private schools", says Sebastian Payne on the i news site. My mother sent me to a private sixth form because she "wanted the best possible education", he writes, "and concluded it would need to be paid for". The parents of most of my fellow pupils had also "scrimped and saved". But it is "these folks who will suffer" if Labour applies VAT to school fees, leaving private schools at "risk of becoming a conclave for the super-rich".
'Laurence Fox has got exactly what he wanted'
Louise Perry in The Telegraph
Laurence Fox's remarks about a female reporter on GB News were "not very chivalrous", writes Louise Perry for The Telegraph. But "commentators can get a very long way with a loud voice, contrarian opinions, and skin as thick as rhino hide," so "we should expect plenty more". Now "progressives are in charge", the "best way to get a rise out of the establishment is by making fun of their idols", she says. So Fox is "well set to capitalise".
'Unless Joe Biden stands aside, the world must prepare for President Trump 2.0'
Timothy Garton Ash in The Guardian
Joe Biden has "had a good run", writes Timothy Garton Ash for The Guardian, but his party "must choose a younger candidate if Donald Trump is to be kept out of the White House". A second Trump presidency would be a "disaster for the US", a "catastrophe for Ukraine, an emergency for Europe and a crisis of the West", he adds, but "if Biden steps aside now, democrats everywhere will honour him".
'Why Rupert Murdoch stepping down can only be good news'
David Dodwell in the South China Morning Post
Rupert Murdoch has "arguably shaped the news business as no one else has", writes David Dodwell for the South China Morning Post, "but his legacy is also tainted by scandals over journalistic ethics and his role in stirring the pot of populist politics". His "son and successor" Lachlan now faces multiple challenges, and the "Murdoch star may have waned", the trade expert argues. "On balance, I think that will be a good thing."
-
