Is legal weed a bipartisan issue now?

Trump and Harris both favor legalization

Illustration of the Capitol building with a joint on the roof
Two-thirds of voters — including more than half of Republicans — favor federal  legalization
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The days of "just say no" are over. Now candidates across the political spectrum are embracing legal pot.

Marijuana reform is "the rare bipartisan issue" in this year's presidential election, said The Wall Street Journal. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have offered support for easing restrictions — Trump has said he'll vote for legal weed in Florida's upcoming referendum on the issue, while Harris has vowed to legalize the drug — putting cannabis "on surer footing than ever." More than two dozen states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult marijuana use. But the industry says more reforms are needed. "Democrats want this, Republicans want this — both sides should be able to come together and have something reasonable happen," said one executive.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

