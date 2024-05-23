Cannabis tops alcohol in daily US consumption

For the first time in U.S. history, daily cannabis users have outpaced daily drinkers

Stock photo of two friends smoking marijuana
Nearly two-fifths of cannabis consumers reported daily or almost every day use
(Image credit: guruXOOX / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

People who say they use cannabis daily outpaced the number who say they drink alcohol daily for the first time in U.S. history, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Addiction

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Cannabis Alcohol Health News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸