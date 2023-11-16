'Life in 2023 means being in a constant state of sticker shock'

'Deflation probably isn't in the cards'

Emily Stewart at Vox

"The rate of inflation really is slowing," says Emily Stewart at Vox. And hiring remains strong. But people are still gloomy about the economy. The problem is that prices shot up during the pandemic. "And in most cases, they won't get back to where they were in the Before Times." We just have to get used to paying more. Higher wages should help. "Sooner or later, sticker shock will feel a little less shocking."

'Seeking humanity in each side'

Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times

Achieving peace in Gaza requires everyone to stop dehumanizing each other, says Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times. That means "demanding the release of Israeli hostages" and renouncing bombs transforming entire Gaza neighborhoods "into rubble, with bodies buried underneath." Too many "hearts bleed for only one side." Both Israel and the Palestinians deserve to "live freely and thrive in their own nation." All children deserve protection. This is "so basic" it shouldn't "need mentioning."

'Dereliction of duty'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

"President Biden has been learning lately what life is like for Republican Presidents," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The "deep state" is revolting against Biden's "support for Israel against the Hamas terrorists responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre." Hundreds of appointees wrote Biden demanding he push a cease-fire. "This isn't how democratic government is supposed to work." These "malcontents" should resign. Their job is to execute the policy of elected officials, not "stymie" it.

'A gauntlet of restrictive regulations'

Emma Camp at Reason

Here's a creative way to trample the First Amendment, says Emma Camp at Reason. Mississippi citizens overwhelmingly voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2020, but state lawmakers didn't like that, so they "enacted labyrinthine rules that make actually running a thriving legal cannabis business practically impossible." The clincher is a "ban on advertising" — print, broadcast, social media, even billboards — that "goes far beyond any legitimate policy aim and clearly violates" business owners' free speech fights.

