Media: A collective surrender to Trump?

The Washington Post’s staff are instructed to focus its opinion pages on promoting 'personal liberties' and 'free markets'

Other media owners are also waving the white flag on President Trump.
The free press in America is suffering a drawn-out “death of despair,” said George Packer in The Atlantic, and The Washington Post may be the first to go. Just months after he meddled in editorial decisions by nixing the Post’s presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris, owner Jeff Bezos last week sent a note to staff decreeing that the paper’s opinion pages would now focus on championing “two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” Left unmentioned was how, or even whether, the opinion pages will cover the growing authoritarianism of the second Trump administration. Other media owners are also waving the white flag on President Trump. In December, Disney settled his “weak” $16 million defamation suit against ABC News; CBS may soon settle “an even more dubious” $20 billion Trump lawsuit over a 60 Minutes editing decision. Rather than hard-nosed news outlets focused on truth-telling, these companies are behaving like a “circus animal that doesn’t need a trainer to tell it to jump.”

“Please excuse Bezos if he acts like the owner of the publication he owns,” said Rich Lowry in National Review. It’s the norm for owners “to determine the editorial line of a newspaper.” But to the likes of former Post opinion editor David Shipley—who quit in disgust over Bezos’ order—and many current Post employees and readers, it’s the stuff of tyranny. Their outrage illustrates the Left’s fundamental “intolerance of dissenting news sources,” even ones committed to genuinely American principles such as “personal liberties and free markets.”

