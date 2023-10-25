'Michael Cohen has undergone a very public reversal on Donald Trump'

'Heck of a reunion': Donald Trump silent as Michael Cohen dishes dirt

Kayla Epstein for the BBC

Donald Trump's self-described fixer Michael Cohen once claimed he’d "take a bullet" for his boss, said the BBC's Kayla Epstein. Yesterday the pair were in court on "the most anticipated day yet" in Trump's fraud trial. In recent years Cohen "has undergone a very public reversal", becoming one of Trump's "harshest critics" and a star witness in two criminal investigations. Cohen, "like so many…ejected from Mr Trump's orbit", has written a book, Epstein noted, entitled, "Revenge".

The Guardian view on the power of forgiveness: a freed hostage's gesture should not be forgotten

The Guardian editorial board

Israelis and Palestinians "have been locked into a spiral where each side seeks to avenge a wrong", writes The Guardian in their leader article. "Even when one side thinks they have got their revenge, the other does not think the score has been evened," the paper adds. The result is "never-ending destruction" but "both sides need to see themselves as they see each other so their violence can become part of history rather than part of the present", the paper concludes.

Being 'tough on crime' is impossible when there is no functioning justice system

The Independent editorial board

The British criminal justice system is falling apart, but "most people don't see it", said The Independent's editorial board. It is "shocking" that the very worst crimes, rape and violence, are being delayed because no judges are available to hear them. There are no quick fixes for a decade of "ever-increasing neglect". But the government would be "wrong to think that there are no political and electoral consequences" for presiding over "dysfunction of this kind".

The world wants to regulate AI, but does not quite know how

The Economist

The “AI Safety Summit”, which the British government is hosting in November at Bletchley Park, "appears destined for the history books", said The Economist. The world's power-brokers will sit down "to discuss seriously what to do about a technology that may change the world". Efforts to "rein in AI abound", but there is no consensus on how best to do it. The summit is "a useful first step", but "it will not be the last."