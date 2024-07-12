'National service could become a pervasive post-graduation option'
'America should make it easier for young people to serve their country'
The Washington Post editorial board
Volunteer organizations like the Peace Corps "should be well-funded and encouraged," says The Washington Post editorial board. "Many teenagers themselves, it turns out, are interested" in national service, but "relevant programs are underfunded." Widespread recruitment efforts could "make it easier for Americans to find their way into national service, building an interagency council that includes military, national and public service officials." Congress "should invest in increasing pay for young people so it's at least a plausible option."
'Macron beat the right, but France lost more'
Joseph C. Sternberg at The Wall Street Journal
If Europe's media "had any sense," they would "recognize the magnitude of the disaster that befell them this past weekend in France," says Joseph C. Sternberg. "Superficially, it was a win," as Marine Le Pen's far-right party has "emerged as only the third-largest in Parliament." But while "conventional wisdom holds" that a Le Pen victory "will pose a mortal threat," a "parade of horribles is what France faces now from whatever left-leaning administration emerges following the election."
'Dr. Anthony Fauci made mistakes during the pandemic, but prosecution isn't warranted'
Dr. Cory Franklin at the Chicago Tribune
A "prosecution or persecution" of Dr. Anthony Fauci is "not warranted," says Cory Franklin. Fauci "does not merit criminal investigation as such critics as business titan Elon Musk and Sen. Rand Paul have suggested." This is "not postwar Soviet Union," when "doctors and scientists were prosecuted as political agents." There should be a "thorough investigation of what our scientific elite did during the Covid-19 pandemic but in the name of open investigation — not witch hunts."
'Flying blind'
Henry Grabar at Slate
Airplanes are shifting "from open skies to closed blinds," says Henry Grabar. Asking young people to "stop watching television and look out the window" is a "hackneyed grown-up scold," but "for once, it is not young people who are the problem — kids, in this case, still recognize that flying is cool." The media revolution that "made it so attractive to fly with the blinds closed has also made it that much more interesting to fly with them open."
-
