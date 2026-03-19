Mullin addresses temper, ‘secret’ trip at DHS hearing

What happened

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) on Wednesday told his Senate colleagues he would make changes at the Department of Homeland Security, both tonally and substantively, if he were approved to replace outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem. But his confirmation hearing got off to a combative start as Homeland Security Committee chair Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) questioned his temperament, noting that Mullin recently called him a “freaking snake” and said he “understood” why Paul’s neighbor attacked him in his front yard in 2017, breaking six ribs and damaging his lung.

Who said what

“Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” Paul said, “and while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents.” Mullin declined to apologize and “refused to back down to Paul,” in a pugilistic display that President Donald Trump “is likely to expect and appreciate,” The Associated Press said.

Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter with “no history of U.S. military service, was also questioned about accusations that previous, vague statements he has made about serving overseas and smelling war amounted to stolen valor,” CNN said. Mullin said his trip was “classified,” but discussed it afterward behind closed doors. Overall, Mullin “struck a soft tone” yesterday “on some of the administration’s most contentious policies,” the AP said, and made the case he would be a “steady hand” after Noem’s controversial tenure.

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What next?

Republicans “voiced confidence that Mullin was a lock for the job,” Politico said, so it was “notable the extent of changes Mullins pledged to institute,” including stopping ICE’s use of administrative, nonjudicial warrants to forcibly enter homes and ending the “micromanaging” of DHS funding. Paul said he wouldn’t vote for Mullin but won’t block the vote to advance his nomination, expected today. Noem steps down March 31.