New Zealand is up in arms over Maori rights bill

Thousands of New Zealanders have taken to the streets over the bill

New Zealanders protest in Wellington over Maori rights on Nov. 19, 2024.
New Zealanders in Wellington protest over Maori rights on Nov. 19, 2024
(Image credit: Joe Allison/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
A controversy is brewing in New Zealand, as thousands of Kiwis have taken to the streets to protest a bill that would legally define the country's founding treaty — a change that opponents say would strip fundamental rights from the nation's Indigenous Maori people.

The bill is unlikely to pass, as it does not have enough support in New Zealand's Parliament to be enacted into law. This has not stopped opponents, including white New Zealanders and Maori New Zealanders, from warning about the bill's potential consequences, which they say are emblematic of a rightward shift in one of the world's most progressive countries.



Justin Klawans, The Week US

