'New dawn' as Māori queen is crowned

Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō's ascent to the throne comes at a thorny moment for New Zealand's indigenous community

The new Māori monarch, Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, seen during the tangi (Māori funeral rites) of her father, Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, on 5 September
(Image credit: Phil Walter / Getty Images)
By
published

New Zealand's Māori community has welcomed a new monarch at a moment of uncertainty and tension with the New Zealand government.

Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, the 27-year-old daughter of King Tūheitia, was elevated to the throne ahead of her elder brothers in a vote by the royal council. Her election is "certainly a break" from traditional Māori successions, which "tend to succeed to the eldest child, usually a male", said Māori cultural advisor Karaitiana Taiuru.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

