'Brain drain' fear as record numbers leave New Zealand

Neighbouring Australia is luring young workers with prospect of better jobs

Illustrative collage of New Zealand and Australia on a bright green background, with dashed arrows pointing from the former to the latter. The shape of Australia is filled with the pattern of a brain's surface, rendered in pink and white.
With New Zealand experiencing a second recession in less than two years, employers in neighbouring Australia are trying to lure New Zealanders
By
published

Record numbers of people are leaving New Zealand as the cost of living crisis is being compounded by limited job opportunities.

In a "significant exodus", the year to April 2024 saw a net migration loss of 56,500 citizens, up 12,000 from the previous record, said Firstpost. With fewer people arriving in New Zealand, there are fears of a brain drain and skills shortage.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

