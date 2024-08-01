'The violence may signal the beginning of the end'

'Bangladesh's shaky political future'

Sadanand Dhume at The Wall Street Journal

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "grip on power has never looked shakier," but those "expecting liberal democracy to flower in a post-Hasina Bangladesh will almost certainly be disappointed," says Sadanand Dhume. A "return to instability, economic stagnation and widespread Islamist violence against religious minorities appears more likely." So "unfortunately for Bangladesh, those waiting in the wings to replace Ms. Hasina include hardened Islamists who will no doubt seek revenge should they gain power."

'Some jobs should never be done by kids. Project 2025 sees things differently'

Veronica Goodman at CNN

Some "officials — overwhelmingly Republicans — are looking for ways to usher underage workers into potentially dangerous jobs like factory work," says Veronica Goodman. Project 2025's "workforce development proposals directly contradict years of legislation ensuring that some jobs are simply never performed by minors." The "effort to weaken child labor laws is part of an alarming — and overwhelmingly conservative — lobbying effort," and it is "appalling that so many Republican politicians want to take us back there."

'America's shortsighted, lopsided capitalism was never built to last'

Joseph E. Stiglitz at The Hill

The "right's drive to hamstring governments has led to insufficient public investment, inadequate public services and deficient regulations," says Joseph E. Stiglitz. This has "resulted in a fraying infrastructure, poor health and education among large portions of an insufficiently motivated labor force and costly pollution and market power." Some "changes in corporate governance laws and corporate thinking could make a difference, shifting from a focus on short-term stock market value maximization to a greater concern for the long-term."

'Shapiro's call for corporate tax cuts contrasts with Democratic goals'

David Dayen at The American Prospect

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) is "trying to accelerate an already scheduled cut in the Keystone State's corporate tax rate," and "this position makes Shapiro an odd fit on the Democratic ticket, if he's given the nod," says David Dayen. Shapiro "certainly isn't saying that only lower corporate tax rates can bring economic growth." But a "good deal of research has gone into the 'throw tax cuts at businesses' model of economic development, and it hasn't yielded a fully positive picture."

