'In the forgotten civil war in Sudan, children have become collateral damage'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'One of the fastest ways to end Sudan's civil war is to stop the UAE's involvement'
Sara Jacobs at The Hill
One of the "fastest ways to end the civil war in Sudan is to hold outside actors accountable for their involvement," says Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.). Without support from the United Arab Emirates, Sudan's militants "wouldn't have been able to act with such impunity and cause so much bloodshed." The UAE is "one of the biggest buyers of U.S. arms in the world," and we "have the leverage to send a clear message that funding and fueling this violence is unacceptable."
'How the International Olympic Committee fails athletes'
Jules Boykoff and Dave Zirin at Time
The "most seismic inequality" at the Olympics is the "yawning gap between the luxury box existence of the International Olympic Committee and most Olympians themselves," say Jules Boykoff and Dave Zirin. While "many athletes live hand-to-mouth, the IOC enjoys an opulent existence," so it's "time for the current iteration of the IOC to go." It should be "replaced with athletes and independent thinkers who are not afraid to make drastic changes."
'Nixon shouldn't have resigned'
Kenneth L. Khachigian at The Wall Street Journal
A "genuine retrospective of Nixon and Watergate needs to be shorn of cant and caricatures," says Kenneth L. Khachigian. There is an "unacknowledged motive for the unceasing demonization of Nixon and Watergate," because if the Washington elite "can successfully define Nixon as the pinnacle of deceit and dishonesty, then their own immorality, corruption and abuse of power will seem trivial by comparison." Nixon "shouldn't have resigned," but he "didn't resign in disgrace. He resigned in dignity."
'Gender policing at the Olympics should worry everyone'
Soleil Ho at the San Francisco Chronicle
Gender panic has "reared its ugly head at the Olympics: this time, as a baseless 'controversy' dogging Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif," says Soleil Ho. The "anti-trans hate machine that rails against a massive woke conspiracy to turn young people transgender has, ironically, transformed Khelif into a trans woman." The "manufactured outrage over people like Imane Khelif spreads the dangerous idea that there is one right way to be a woman."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
