Peggy Flanagan is poised to make history in Tim Walz's wake

As the country's highest-ranking Indigenous woman in executive elected office, Minnesota's lieutenant governor could continue breaking barriers if her boss ends up vice president

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
Peggy Flanagan could become the first Indigenous woman governor in American history
It's been just a few weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate to take on Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) for the White House in November. Almost immediately after declaring the Democratic ticket, the national spotlight quickly swung toward the North Star state as interested parties across the political spectrum delved into the professional and personal record of the newly anointed candidate. But while the avuncular Walz may have captured electoral lightning in a bottle with his exhortations against alleged GOP "weirdness," it's Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota's lieutenant governor, who is poised to make potential history. 

From her beginnings as a community organizer and member of the Minneapolis Board of Education to her viral fame for singing Prince's "Purple Rain" on the Minnesota House floor where she served for several years, Flanagan has long been a fixture of Minnesota politics. A member of the White Earth band of Ojibwe, Flanagan became just the second Native woman to land a speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and is currently the "highest ranking Native woman elected to executive office" in the nation, according to her state biography.  

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

