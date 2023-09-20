'People stay in bad jobs due to fear'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'Why don't people leave bad jobs?'

Sarah O'Connor in the Financial Times

"Why don't people leave bad jobs?", asks Sarah O'Connor in the Financial Times. Sometimes "the reasons are obvious: workers "might be in the country illegally or be tied to their employer" by their visa. But "the answer is often fear…that the next job will be worse, or…won't last". So, policies offering "more security over predictable schedules and employment rights won't necessarily lead to less flexibility," O'Connor concludes. "In fact, they might just have the opposite effect."

'You'd have to pay me to buy an electric car'

Patrick O'Flynn in The Telegraph

"I can't be the only motorist who is delighted with his petrol car ", writes Patrick O'Flynn in The Telegraph. "And immensely sceptical about being dragooned down the Electric Vehicle (EV) road", pointing to financial commentator Merryn Somerset Webb's comment on social media yesterday: "Better cars don't need tax incentives." Consequently, O'Flynn says, "no amount of net zero bossiness… by politicians or car salesmen is likely to change our minds any time soon".

'Rishi Sunak may be facing an electoral sea-change of his own'

The Evening Standard editorial board

There are moments in history when "there is nothing any incumbent leader or party can do" to stay in power, says the Evening Standard editorial board. An Ipsos survey for the Evening Standard shows that "nearly nine in 10 adults believe Britain needs a fresh team of leaders". In the meantime, Rishi Sunak’s problem "is that few, including those on his own benches, expect him to remain prime minister for much longer".

'The media needs to cover the climate crisis as seriously as it covered Covid'

Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope for The Guardian

Despite "the hottest summer in history", not to mention "wildfires, tropical storms and crazy-hot oceans", the news media "continues to be outdone by the rest of popular culture when it comes to covering the most urgent story of our time", write Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope in The Guardian. "Inexplicably, climate crisis remains a niche concern for most mainstream news outlets." The coverage as a whole "is still not matching the scale of the crisis".

