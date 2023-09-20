'People stay in bad jobs due to fear'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
'Why don't people leave bad jobs?'
Sarah O'Connor in the Financial Times
"Why don't people leave bad jobs?", asks Sarah O'Connor in the Financial Times. Sometimes "the reasons are obvious: workers "might be in the country illegally or be tied to their employer" by their visa. But "the answer is often fear…that the next job will be worse, or…won't last". So, policies offering "more security over predictable schedules and employment rights won't necessarily lead to less flexibility," O'Connor concludes. "In fact, they might just have the opposite effect."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'You'd have to pay me to buy an electric car'
Patrick O'Flynn in The Telegraph
"I can't be the only motorist who is delighted with his petrol car ", writes Patrick O'Flynn in The Telegraph. "And immensely sceptical about being dragooned down the Electric Vehicle (EV) road", pointing to financial commentator Merryn Somerset Webb's comment on social media yesterday: "Better cars don't need tax incentives." Consequently, O'Flynn says, "no amount of net zero bossiness… by politicians or car salesmen is likely to change our minds any time soon".
'Rishi Sunak may be facing an electoral sea-change of his own'
The Evening Standard editorial board
There are moments in history when "there is nothing any incumbent leader or party can do" to stay in power, says the Evening Standard editorial board. An Ipsos survey for the Evening Standard shows that "nearly nine in 10 adults believe Britain needs a fresh team of leaders". In the meantime, Rishi Sunak’s problem "is that few, including those on his own benches, expect him to remain prime minister for much longer".
'The media needs to cover the climate crisis as seriously as it covered Covid'
Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope for The Guardian
Despite "the hottest summer in history", not to mention "wildfires, tropical storms and crazy-hot oceans", the news media "continues to be outdone by the rest of popular culture when it comes to covering the most urgent story of our time", write Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope in The Guardian. "Inexplicably, climate crisis remains a niche concern for most mainstream news outlets." The coverage as a whole "is still not matching the scale of the crisis".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Industry backlash as Sunak set to water down green pledges
Speed Read Automotive and energy bosses look for clarity after PM backs away from UK net zero goal
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
October by-elections: what's at stake for Labour, Lib Dems and Tories
Parties will contest two former safe Tory seats on 19 October, putting pressure on Rishi Sunak
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Liz Truss and the battle for the Tory grassroots
Talking Point Former PM's speech stirs talk of a comeback but prompts 'furious response from some colleagues'
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Would a Labour government stop the small boats crisis?
Keir Starmer proposes working with EU to 'smash' trafficking gangs but commits to halting Rwanda deportation scheme
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Will Labour's election promises be exciting enough for voters?
New employment rights bill in its first 100 days in office should the party win power
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
‘Major escalation’: Sunak confronts China after Parliament ‘spy’ suspect arrested
Speed Read PM faces anger from MPs ‘left in the dark’ about detainment of two men over espionage allegations in March
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Kemi Badenoch tops Tory poll of most popular ministers
Speed Read Rishi Sunak’s bounce in popularity is short lived as ratings slump
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Sunak reshuffle: Grant Shapps to replace Ben Wallace as defence secretary
Speed Read Seen as a PM loyalist, the former energy security secretary is taking his fifth cabinet job in less than a year
By Jamie Timson Published