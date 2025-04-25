'Nearly a quarter of a billion children had their education interrupted by climate-related natural disasters'

'Climate science should be taught in classrooms by trained professionals'

Under the Trump administration, the Commerce Department "ended a partnership" with the "Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System," says Mark Gongloff. The organization was accused of promoting "exaggerated climate threats" and "contributing to a phenomenon known as 'climate anxiety'" among "America's youth." But a "professed concern about children's climate anxiety" is meant to "justify curbing climate discussions," and is "part of a new breed of denialism."

'The limits of Rogan's just-asking-questions pose'

British writer Douglas Murray recently "confronted" podcaster Joe Rogan over his "decision to platform a series of guests" with controversial views on World War II, says Helen Lewis. Does Rogan's "influence" confer any "responsibility" to "patrol the borders of allowable discourse on his show?" Rogan himself "says no." But now that Trump is president, those in the "Roganverse are the new establishment, and their desire for power without responsibility is being challenged."

'Proof of what movies can still be'

Ryan Coogler's horror flick "Sinners" is the "result of an artist putting his entire career on the line to make a sweeping film about his own obsessions," says Will Leitch. A surprise smash on its opening weekend, "Sinners" is "what happens" when a "studio trusts its talent to make a unique movie experience for audiences tired of comic book spin-offs and sequels." Coogler, the "highest-grossing Black director of all time," has made a "movie meant to be seen in movie theaters."

'Economic nostalgia is a poor guide to sound policy'

Both the "infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930" — intended to "reduce imports and raise domestic prices" — and the "Trump-era tariffs of today" emerged "from economic nostalgia and fear of change," says Veronique de Rugy. "Both were politically attractive," and "both were costly, backward-looking mistakes that undermined the economies they were meant to protect." And "just as Smoot-Hawley hurt the farmers it was meant to help, Trump's tariffs are hurting manufacturers."