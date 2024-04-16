'Good riddance to the televised presidential debate'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a 2020 presidential debate
(Image credit: Jim Bourg / Reuters / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Harold Maass, The Week US
By Harold Maass, The Week US
published

'Have presidential debates outlived their usefulness?'

Marcela García in The Boston Globe

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics Instant Opinion Presidential Debates Joe Biden Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Israel Gaza Hamas Abortion Republicans Solar Power Climate Change Renewable Energy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us