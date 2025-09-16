Rebrands: Bringing back the War Department
Trump revives the Department of Defense’s former name
President Trump is desperate for the world to view him as a “tough guy,” said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic. That seems to be the motivation behind his executive order rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, its name from 1789 to 1947. “Defense is too defensive,” Trump explained. “We want to be offensive too.” It’s hard “to overstate the inanity of this move.” First, the order won’t change the department’s official name—that requires an act of Congress—but will allow “macho-obsessed” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use titles like “secretary of war” in official communications. Then there’s the fact that the Pentagon had solid reasons for sticking with the Department of Defense: After World War II, officials recognized that preserving the freedom of the U.S. and its allies from the Soviets would be “a matter of ongoing national defense,” in which the exercise of force was only part of the equation. But that’s far too high-minded for Trump and Hegseth, who think they can make Beijing and Moscow tremble by ordering up “new stationery that says ‘War’ on it.”
This blunt name change could have some “salutary effects,” said The Washington Post in an editorial. Euphemisms such as “defense” and “security” have encouraged mission creep, leading our military to become entangled in decades-long nation-building projects. Such costly endeavors would not be the remit of a combat-focused Department of War. And the name change “won’t necessarily have the political effects Trump desires.” His deployment of National Guards to U.S. cities might prompt more opposition if it was overseen by the War Department, reminding voters that these troops “are not police officers but soldiers.”
A War Department would be a gift to our greatest rivals, said David E. Sanger in The New York Times. China and Russia have long argued that “America’s talk about being a peace-loving, law-abiding international player” masks a country itching “to strike at any target it regards as a threat.” This aggressive name change would feed that narrative. Which is exactly what Trump wants, said Aaron Blake in CNN.com. In his second term, he’s shown a remarkable willingness to use the military—“even on U.S. soil.” He’s bombed Iran and blown up an alleged Venezuelan drug boat on legally dubious grounds. And after sending troops to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., he’s threatening shows of force in Chicago and other cities. The War Department may never become reality, but that won’t stop Trump from going to war “at home and abroad.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Supreme Court: Will it allow Trump’s tariffs?
Feature Justices fast-track Trump’s appeal to see if his sweeping tariffs are unconstitutional
-
Democrats’ strategy to woo voters for 2026: religion
The Explainer Politicians like Rob Sand and James Talarico have made a name for themselves pushing their faith
-
Pregnancy in America
Feature Why is it getting riskier to give birth in the U.S.?
-
Supreme Court: Will it allow Trump’s tariffs?
Feature Justices fast-track Trump’s appeal to see if his sweeping tariffs are unconstitutional
-
Pregnancy in America
Feature Why is it getting riskier to give birth in the U.S.?
-
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine crusade comes under fire
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced a heated hearing as senators accused him of lying and spreading chaos
-
Venezuela: Was Trump’s air strike legal?
Feature A Trump-ordered airstrike targeted a speedboat off the coast of Venezuela, killing all 11 passengers on board
-
Angela Rayner: the rise and fall of a Labour stalwart
In the Spotlight Deputy prime minister resigned after she underpaid £40,000 in stamp duty
-
Air strikes in the Caribbean: Trump’s murky narco-war
Talking Point Drug cartels ‘don’t follow Marquess of Queensberry Rules’, but US military air strikes on speedboats rely on strained interpretation of ‘invasion’
-
How Benjamin Netanyahu shaped Israel in his own image
The Explainer He has seldom been personally popular, but ‘King Bibi’ is an exceptionally shrewd operator
-
Kim Jong Un’s triumph: the rise and rise of North Korea’s dictator
In the Spotlight North Korean leader has strengthened ties with Russia and China, and recently revealed his ‘respected child’ to the world