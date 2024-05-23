4 July election: are Tory MPs onside with the date?

Surprise announcement sparks 'bafflement' and 'fury' in some Conservatives

Rishi Sunak trapped in an hourglass
An autumn election had been the received wisdom in Westminster 'because Sunak's only hopes seemed to hinge on more time'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Rishi Sunak has announced the country is to go to the polls on Thursday 4 July, upending expectations of an autumn election.

With Sunak having spent months "resisting those who wanted him to call an election sooner rather than later", said the BBC's chief political correspondent Henry Zeffman, MPs – on both sides of the House – questioned why the prime minister had decided now was the moment to let the country decide. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
General Election 2024 Rishi Sunak Conservative Party Labour Party Politics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸