Giuliani must hand assets to women he defamed

The former New York City mayor must turn over his apartment and other possessions

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss after winning $148 million judgment from Rudy Giuliani
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are seen after winning a $148 million judgment from Rudy Giuliani
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in New York Tuesday gave Rudy Giuliani seven days to forfeit his New York City apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by Lauren Bacall, furniture, 26 watches and other assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed by falsely accusing them of trying to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump. The assets, amounting to most of Giuliani's possessions and available cash, will cover about $6.5 million of the $148 million Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss were awarded by a Washington, D.C., jury last December.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like