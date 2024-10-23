Giuliani must hand assets to women he defamed
The former New York City mayor must turn over his apartment and other possessions
What happened
A federal judge in New York Tuesday gave Rudy Giuliani seven days to forfeit his New York City apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by Lauren Bacall, furniture, 26 watches and other assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed by falsely accusing them of trying to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump. The assets, amounting to most of Giuliani's possessions and available cash, will cover about $6.5 million of the $148 million Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss were awarded by a Washington, D.C., jury last December.
Who said what
U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman said Freeman and Moss can start selling Giuliani's assets as soon as he places them in their receivership, with two exceptions: Giuliani's $3 million condo in Florida and his four Yankees World Series rings, all of which are tied up in other litigation. Giuliani has reported about $10 million in assets.
Freeman and Moss "will finally begin to receive some of the compensation to which they are entitled for Giuliani's actions," said their lawyer Aaron Nathan. "This outcome should send a powerful message that there is a price to pay for those who choose to intentionally spread disinformation." Giuliani's attorneys said the plaintiffs "will be required to return all the property" to their client "when the judgment is reversed" on appeal.
What next?
If Giuliani fails to turn over his assets in time, he "could face being held in contempt of court, which could result in fines or even jail time," The New York Times said. Liman, a Trump appointee, said Freeman and Moss could sue Trump for the $2 million Giuliani claims his former boss owes him in unpaid legal fees.
