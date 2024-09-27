Rudy Giuliani stripped of DC law license

The former Republican mayor was disbarred over his efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election

Rudy Giuliani speaks at Trump rally
A Bar panel cited Giuliani's 'recklessly' and 'utterly false' claims in a Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump's 2020 loss
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, once one of the most powerful politicians in the country, was disbarred in Washington, D.C., Thursday. New York stripped Giuliani of his law license in July over his efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election on Donald Trump's behalf.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

