Should MPs be banned from betting?

Pressure is growing for action but some commentators argue the media outrage is 'confected'

A bookmaker in College Green offering betting odds on the outcome of the general election for Betfair
Two Conservative parliamentary candidates, three more party officials and a Labour candidate are being investigated by the Gambling Commission
(Image credit: Amer Ghazzal / Shutterstock)
By
published

A senior Conservative has been accused of placing an £8,000 bet that he would lose his Westminster seat.

Philip Davies, who is defending a 6,242-vote majority in Shipley, West Yorkshire, at the general election, told The Sun that the sum involved was "nobody's business", that he "fully expected to lose" the seat and that he had done nothing illegal.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Gambling Betting Politics General Election 2024 Conservative Party Labour Rishi Sunak William Hill
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸