Georgia judge suspends new hand-count ballot rule

The rule would have required three poll workers in every precinct to hand-count votes

Georgia&#039;s Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney
Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who issued the ruling against the hand-count
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A Georgia judge on Tuesday halted a new rule from the State Election Board requiring three poll workers in every precinct to hand-count every ballot cast on Election Day. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the rule, passed Sept. 20 by three Donald Trump–aligned members of the five-person board, was "too much, too late," and would remain blocked until he had a chance to weigh its merits.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

