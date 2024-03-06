'Litigation will not save us from Trump'

'The court's Colorado decision wasn't about the law'

George T. Conway III at The Atlantic

Former President Donald Trump's "brazen effort to end constitutional democracy in America should have been the textbook example" of actions disqualifying someone from holding office, says George T. Conway III. But, given the "political context," it was no surprise the Supreme Court ruled otherwise. The justices did not, however, dispute Colorado courts' conclusion Trump "engaged in an insurrection." As Mick Jagger says: "You can't always get what you want... but if you try sometimes, you get what you need."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Social media can be toxic for women. Here's how to change that.'

Kara Alaimo in the Los Angeles Times

Social media is "toxic" for women, says Kara Alaimo. It pushes them to set "unrealistic standards for themselves" and invites the world to judge them "more than ever before." It tells women they should have bodies only surgery could sculpt. People "weigh in with (often vicious) comments" about any picture they post. This has "a dramatic effect on how women are treated offline." Drowning out this abuse with positive comments and reporting violations will help turn the tide.

Read more

'Our country relies on satellites — we're in big trouble if Russia takes them out'

John Michael Weaver and Tom Roseth in The Hill

Russia's pursuit of possibly "nuclear-capable" anti-satellite weapons is a "red line" the United States can't let it cross, say John Michael Weaver and Tom Roseth. The U.S. and its allies must pressure Moscow to back off. Coordinating between NATO and others on "a common stance would prove more convincing." There is time to stop Russia from putting weapons of mass destruction in space and threatening satellites our military and economy rely on. "But not much time."

Read more

'"Progressivism is out": San Franciscans pass ballot measures requiring drug testing for welfare, expanding police surveillance'

Ryan Mills at National Review

Progressive politics are retreating, even in "left-wing" San Francisco, says Ryan Mills. Voters in the city just "overwhelmingly approved a pair of ballot measures" expanding police surveillance powers and demanding drug screenings for welfare recipients. "Requiring drug tests for welfare benefits is a policy typically associated with Republican-led states." Apparently, San Francisco residents are "tired of the crime, homelessness, and drug use plaguing" their streets, and see the need to get off the "wrong track."

Read more