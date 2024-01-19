'The biggest judicial power grab since 1803'

'Conservative justices made clear they're about to gut the federal government's power to regulate'

Elie Mystal in The Nation

The Supreme Court aims to "pull off the biggest judicial power grab" since it made itself "the final arbiter of the Constitution" in 1803's Marbury v. Madison, argues Elie Mystal in The Nation. The conservative majority is poised to dismantle the Chevron deference — "the idea that courts should defer to executive agencies when applying regulations passed by Congress." This would put justices' "unaccountable policy preferences" over those of lawmakers and presidents — "power nobody elected them to have."

'Could immigration hand the 2024 election to Trump?'

Ruy Teixeira on Substack

It was a "colossal blunder" for Democrats to be "dismissive of concerns about illegal immigration," writes Ruy Teixeira on Substack. Polls show voters' second biggest concern, after the economy, is "immigration and the border." No wonder President Joe Biden trails former President Donald Trump in Arizona and Nevada, along with other swing states. Could this hand Trump victory in November? "It is my sad duty to inform you that yes, this is quite possible."

'Pharmacy deserts in Black and Latino communities are harming residents'

Elaine O. Nsoesie in The Boston Globe

"The absence or closure of pharmacies in Black neighborhoods" is worsening health inequities, says Elaine O. Nsoesie in The Boston Globe. People without a nearby drugstore face obstacles "to obtain medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and other essential health services." A study published in JAMA Network Open found that the loss of a neighborhood pharmacy caused patients, especially elderly ones, to fall behind on prescriptions. Policymakers should work with neighborhoods and pharmacies to find a "sustainable solution."

'The advantages of old age for Biden'

Michael Brendan Doherty at National Review

Two-thirds of Americans think Joe Biden, 81, "is too old to effectively serve" as president, writes Michael Brendan Doherty at National Review. But Biden's age might save him. He's a man of a different time than the young, progressive left, so he'll never be a true champion of its "woke" policies. That should "reassure the vast majority of Americans." Biden might be losing it, but he's "still recognizably loyal" to American institutions and allies.

