Supreme Court lowers bar in discrimination cases
The court ruled in favor of a white woman who claimed she lost two deserved promotions to gay employees
What happened
The Supreme Court Thursday made it easier to bring "reverse discrimination" workplace lawsuits, ruling unanimously in favor of a white woman in Ohio who claimed she lost two promotions to less-qualified gay employees. The majority opinion, written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, said Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act leaves "no room for courts to impose special requirements on majority-group plaintiffs" in discrimination suits.
Who said what
The ruling affects 20 states and the District of Columbia, where, "until now, courts had set a higher bar when members of a majority group, including those who are white and heterosexual, sue for discrimination under federal law," The Associated Press said.
The plaintiff, Marlean Ames, had an "unusual set of allies in the case," drawing support from both the Biden administration and Stephen Miller's far-right America First Legal organization, The Washington Post said. Justice Clarence Thomas quoted the America First brief in his concurring opinion, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, to assert that U.S. employers "have long been 'obsessed'" with DEI and "affirmative action."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Ames will now get a second chance to prove her discrimination claims in federal court. The broader effect of Thursday's ruling, The New York Times said, is putting "further pressure on employers and others to eliminate affirmative action and other initiatives that seek to provide opportunities to members of historically disadvantaged groups."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Obamacare is under threat in Trump's tax bill
In the Spotlight Medicaid has been the main talking point, but Obamacare users could be at risk
-
Trump-Musk relationship implodes in taunts, threats
speed read Musk said Trump's multitrillion bill would cause a recession and accused the president of involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Elon Musk departs the White House | June 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's departure from the White House, Democrats learning how to speak in word salads, an Donald Trump's chaotic birthday parade
-
Trump-Musk relationship implodes in taunts, threats
speed read Musk said Trump's multitrillion bill would cause a recession and accused the president of involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Trump hits Africa, Middle East with new travel ban
Speed Read The travel ban bars visitors from 12 countries and restricts entry from seven
-
Elon Musk slams Trump's 'pork-filled' signature bill
speed read 'Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,' Musk posted on X
-
Depleted FEMA struggling as hurricane season begins
speed read FEMA has lost a third of its workforce amid DOGE cuts enforced by President Donald Trump
-
White House tackles fake citations in MAHA report
speed read A federal government public health report spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was rife with false citations
-
Judge blocks push to bar Harvard foreign students
speed read Judge Allison Burroughs sided with Harvard against the Trump administration's attempt to block the admittance of international students
-
Trump's trade war whipsawed by court rulings
Speed Read A series of court rulings over Trump's tariffs renders the future of US trade policy uncertain
-
Elon Musk departs Trump administration
speed read The former DOGE head says he is ending his government work to spend more time on his companies