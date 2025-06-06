Supreme Court lowers bar in discrimination cases

The court ruled in favor of a white woman who claimed she lost two deserved promotions to gay employees

Marlean Ames, plantiff in Supreme Court &quot;reverse discrimination&quot; case, photographed in Akron, Ohio
Marlean Ames, plantiff in Supreme Court 'reverse discrimination' case, photographed in Akron, Ohio
(Image credit: Maddie McGarvey / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
What happened

The Supreme Court Thursday made it easier to bring "reverse discrimination" workplace lawsuits, ruling unanimously in favor of a white woman in Ohio who claimed she lost two promotions to less-qualified gay employees. The majority opinion, written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, said Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act leaves "no room for courts to impose special requirements on majority-group plaintiffs" in discrimination suits.

