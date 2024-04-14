The Foreign Office: still fit for purpose?

'Elitist' Foreign Office should be replaced by a Department for International Affairs, says new report

Foreign Office
The department too often operates like a giant private office for the foreign secretary of the day, say critics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

The Foreign Office is "elitist and rooted in the past". Not my words, said Jawad Iqbal in The Spectator, but those of some of the UK's top ex-diplomats, as set out in a report published this week.  

The former mandarins, including one-time cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill, don't hold back. The department, they say, is "struggling to deliver a clear mandate”, and too often operates "like a giant private office for the foreign secretary of the day". It should be replaced by a new Department for International Affairs, which would handle all of the country's overseas dealings, including trade, aid, cultural relations and the climate crisis. 

Its grand premises on Whitehall should also be updated, said Angus Colwell in the same paper, perhaps removing some of the colonial-era art, to "help create a more open working culture and send a clear picture about Britain's future".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Uk News Politics Foreign Office From The Magazine Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us