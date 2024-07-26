'How long can TikTok dominate as a social network?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Why TikTok may just go away on its own'
Seth A. Schachner at Newsweek
TikTok is a "juggernaut, one that has become a dominant influence (if not disrupter) in industries," says Seth A. Schachner. But a "lot of Big Tech networks — social or not so social — just decline over time, not from anything specific, just because sands shift." It is "possible the pressure and a new algorithm could set off an avalanche that might truly change the picture for TikTok and ByteDance, so much that they might just decline on their own."
'Why Afghanistan shouldn't compete in the Paris Olympics'
Friba Rezayee at The New York Times
"Everybody should be highly concerned about" the Taliban because they are "using the Olympic movement as the platform to seek legitimacy," says Friba Rezayee. If the Taliban are recognized, and get "access to all those tools and resources, they will spread out their propaganda in the Western world." Banning Afghanistan from the Olympics "will have a strong impact on the Taliban because the Taliban will know that their regime and their behavior towards women is not acceptable."
'Republicans, pay attention to who Harris picks for VP. One of them should scare us.'
Dace Potas at USA Today
One vice presidential option for Kamala Harris "in particular should worry Trump and conservatives hoping to win back the White House," says Dace Potas. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) is the "only elite choice Democrats have, and he is almost too perfect of a choice." He is a "popular governor of an essentially must-win state for Democrats." The GOP should "dread the pick" of Shapiro and "hope he chooses to save his chances for 2028."
'Does capitalism really need "changing"?'
Wayne Crews and Sara Randall at National Review
The "taxpayer money that the government spends on projects is funding that the private sector doesn't have for its innovations," say Wayne Crews and Sara Randall. The "unpredictable market forces and wrong incentives complicate the government’s ability to pick and pursue missions." At least "when a venture fails, individuals bear the cost, rather than non-consenting taxpayers." The "largest downside to a moonshot economy is the fact that free markets are better at innovation than governments."
