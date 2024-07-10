Trump revels in Democrat disarray, slams Kamala Harris
The presidential nominee returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday
What happened
As Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday, he "reveled in the mounting turmoil surrounding President Joe Biden's campaign in the wake of their debate" and ratcheted up his "attacks on both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris," The Associated Press said.
Who said what
"Joe's own party wants him to throw in the towel and surrender the presidency after a single 90-minute performance," Trump told supporters at his golf resort in Doral, Florida. If Biden had "picked someone even halfway competent" as vice president, "they would have bounced him from office years ago." Trump "consistently mispronounced Harris' first name and used a nickname mocking the way she laughs," The Washington Post said. And he tauntingly challenged Biden to a round of golf.
The president "doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics," Biden's campaign said. "He's busy leading America and defending the free world."
What next?
The vice president began a three-day campaign swing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Harris, Biden's presumptive replacement if he dropped out of the race, would beat Trump 42% to 41%, according to a new national poll reported at Politico. Biden trailed Trump by 1 point.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
